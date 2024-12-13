Biden-Harris Official Subpoenaed for Sabotaging Probe Into Walz’s China Ties

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Congressional investigators on Wednesday subpoenaed a DHS official who allegedly failed to turn over crucial documents for the probe into failed vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

The House Oversight Committee summoned Biden DHS official Jacob Marx, who leads the agency’s Office of Legislative Affairs, to appear for a deposition related to whistleblower information about Walz’s “long-standing connection” to China, the Daily Caller reported.

The subpoena targeting Marx followed DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s failure to comply with an earlier request for information about DHS agents’ concerns regarding Walz and China.

According to whistleblowers, DHS agents shared comments about Walz’s connections to China in Microsoft Teams chat rooms.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said he “fully expects” Marx to “comply with our lawful subpoena and appear for a deposition,” according to remarks shared by the Caller.

“This is a serious national security threat and DHS’s failure to provide this Committee information on Governor Walz’s extensive ties to the CCP and their unwillingness to cooperate with this investigation in good faith is completely inexcusable,” Comer added.

The DHS Office of Legislative Affairs serves as the main liaison between the federal agency and Congress, responding to questions and investigations, such as the one involving Walz.

Walz’s ties to China resurfaced after outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris tapped him as her running mate in their failed 2024 presidential bid.

As reported by the Caller, the ties seemingly began when Walz, then a teacher, led several student trips to China, allegedly funded by the Chinese government.

“The Committee has also learned that further relevant information regarding Governor Walz has been memorialized in both classified and unclassified documents in the control of DHS,” Comer wrote in September to Mayorkas. “The attached subpoena requires DHS to produce these documents and communications regarding Governor Walz’s connections with the CCP.”

On Oct. 29, Comer sent a follow-up letter to DHS about its failure to comply with the September requests. The letter demanded DHS make Marx available for an interview by Nov. 4.

By December, with no action from DHS, Comer wrote, “DHS’s continued defiance is unacceptable, and its leadership’s pattern of ‘willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law’ and ‘knowing obstruct[ion] [of] lawful oversight’ is highly concerning given the national security implications uncovered during the Committee’s investigation.”