Thursday, November 28, 2024

Mexico’s President, Meta’s Zuckerberg, Boston Mayor Bend Knee for Trump

'This is what a real President looks like...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference in Washington, D.C. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump hasn’t even stepped into the White House yet, and presidents, owners of Big Tech corporations and American mayors are already bending their knees not to be persecuted for their leftist ideologies.

Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, recently agreed to stop illegal aliens from entering the United States after talking to Trump.

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border. We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States and also the U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Conservatives on Twitter positively responded to the recent news.

“The Art of The Deal,” @BehizyTweets wrote, referring to Trump’s famous book.

Libs of TikTok also praised Trump for being a great leader who had not even officially become president yet.

“It’s very simple… 84% of Mexico’s exports go to the [United States]… Trump has more leverage, and he knows it,” @Geiger_Capital wrote.

The recent news came after Trump promised to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico.

Another person who decided to bend the knee for Trump was Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. America First Legal founder and Trump’s ally, Stephen Miller, confirmed that Zuckerberg recently visited Mar-a-Lago to “support the national renewal of America under President Trump’s leadership.”

Conservatives were not very glad about that, pointing out that Zuckerberg just wants to make sure Trump would not send him to prison for election interference.

“Can’t believe Zuckerberg is being let off the hook. Very disappointing. He’s getting away with all of his crimes and illegal election interference… I don’t have any other word to describe it aside from DISAPPOINTING,” conservative journalist Laura Loomer wrote.

Yet another person who backtracked one’s leftist virtue signaling was Boston’s mayor, Michelle Wu, stating that her comments about refusing to assist Trump in deporting illegal aliens “have never been directed towards the federal government or anyone except for our own community members,” as reported by the Boston Herald.

Her recent statement came after Trump’s future border czar, Tom Homan, indirectly said that he would put her behind bars for opposing the mass deportation of illegals.

“I hope she doesn’t cross that line. They can not cooperate, but there are certain laws in place that they can’t cross, and I hope she doesn’t cross it,” he said.

