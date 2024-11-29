Mexico’s President, Meta’s Zuckerberg, Boston Mayor Bend Knee for Trump

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border. We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States and also the U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Conservatives on Twitter positively responded to the recent news.

“The Art of The Deal,” @BehizyTweets wrote, referring to Trump’s famous book.

It took President Trump 12 hours to get Mexico and Canada to get serious & do their part to stop the border invasion. Now Mexico will stop all the caravans for FREE. The Art of The Deal.

pic.twitter.com/cetnLhx558 — George (@BehizyTweets) November 26, 2024

Libs of TikTok also praised Trump for being a great leader who had not even officially become president yet.

Over the past 4 years, under Democrat leadership, millions of illegals traveled via Mexico to cross into our country through our Southern border. With one phone call Trump just ended that. This is what a real President looks like! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/91ngmAjg1O — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 28, 2024

“It’s very simple… 84% of Mexico’s exports go to the [United States]… Trump has more leverage, and he knows it,” @Geiger_Capital wrote.

It’s very simple… 84% of Mexico’s exports go to the US

77% of Canada’s exports go to the US Trump has more leverage and he knows it. pic.twitter.com/ZN6QEOxJB3 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 26, 2024

The recent news came after Trump promised to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico.

Another person who decided to bend the knee for Trump was Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. America First Legal founder and Trump’s ally, Stephen Miller, confirmed that Zuckerberg recently visited Mar-a-Lago to “support the national renewal of America under President Trump’s leadership.”

.@StephenM on Mark Zuckerberg visting President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago: "He's made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under President Trump's leadership." pic.twitter.com/lSrU03BhgU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 28, 2024

Conservatives were not very glad about that, pointing out that Zuckerberg just wants to make sure Trump would not send him to prison for election interference.

“Can’t believe Zuckerberg is being let off the hook. Very disappointing. He’s getting away with all of his crimes and illegal election interference… I don’t have any other word to describe it aside from DISAPPOINTING,” conservative journalist Laura Loomer wrote.

Can’t believe Zuckerberg is being let off the hook. Very disappointing. He’s getting away with all of his crimes and illegal election interference. Sadly it’s true. Zuckerberg was wined and dined at Mar a Lago tonight even though he was censoring posts about President… pic.twitter.com/rzHZZWRdZ0 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 28, 2024

Mark Zuckerberg literally told the world it was ok for people to murder me and he will be getting away with it. Mark Zuckerberg designated me as a dangerous individual for supporting Trump in 2019. Mark Zuckerberg banned my campaign from being able to have any access to… https://t.co/NdBB4l53y2 pic.twitter.com/HJzWPYaVKq — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 28, 2024

How many people are in jail after J6 because Zuckerberg illegally turned over geo traced information to the FBI and violated the 4th amendment to snitch on Trump supporters who went to the Capitol on J6? How many? — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 28, 2024

Why did Mark Zuckerberg allow for pedophiles to have accounts but he banned Donald Trump? 🫠 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 28, 2024

Yet another person who backtracked one’s leftist virtue signaling was Boston’s mayor, Michelle Wu, stating that her comments about refusing to assist Trump in deporting illegal aliens “have never been directed towards the federal government or anyone except for our own community members,” as reported by the Boston Herald.

Her recent statement came after Trump’s future border czar, Tom Homan, indirectly said that he would put her behind bars for opposing the mass deportation of illegals.

“I hope she doesn’t cross that line. They can not cooperate, but there are certain laws in place that they can’t cross, and I hope she doesn’t cross it,” he said.