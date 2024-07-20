Zuckerberg Calls Trump ‘Fight’ Pic ‘Most Badass’ after Thwarting His Election

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hailed President Donald Trump’s resilience after facing a vicious assassination attempt, calling his post-attack “You Fight!” photo “badass.”

“Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Zuckerberg said in a Thursday interview with Bloomberg.

“On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy,” the Meta executive added.

Zuckerberg made these remarks in response to a question about whether he plans to endorse any candidate for the 2024 election.

The Big Tech executive reflected on his infamous involvement in the 2020 election, when he funneled $400 million through non-profits, which in turn issued grants to key districts in a bid to increase voter turnout.

Republican critics accused Zuckerberg attempting to influence the election in favor of Joe Biden, then the Democratic presidential candidate.

In response, 28 states have enacted laws banning or restricting private funding for election administration, according to the Capital Research Center.

Notably, several swing states, including Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin, have banned the so-called Zuckbucks that were used in the 2020 election.

Zuckerberg suggested that his involvement in the 2020 election was a one-time effort. The election was ultimately certified for Biden.

“I’ve done some stuff personally in the past,” Zuckerberg told Bloomberg, “I’m not planning on doing that this time—and that includes, not endorsing either of the candidates.”

His remarks came just days after Trump issued a warning regarding the use of private funds in elections.

“All I can say is that if I’m elected President, we will pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “We already know who you are. DON’T DO IT! ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!”