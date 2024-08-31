Trump Promises to Imprison Facebook Founder for Life If He Illegally Influences 2024 Election

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump recently promised that he would imprison Mark Zuckerberg for the rest of his life if there is evidence of Facebook “illegally” influencing the 2024 election.

The Daily Mail reported that Trump said that the founder of the social network site would “spend the rest of his life in prison” if the evidence of the election meddling would be found.

In his recent book, Save America, Trump wrote that he was “watching him [Zuckerberg] closely” before the November election.

According to the Mail, Trump described his latest work as a coffee table book. The book is expected to be published next week and includes anecdotes from his first term in the White House and his remarks about what’s happening all around the world.

Trump stated that while he was in office, Zuckerberg visited him and “[brought] his very nice wife to dinners, [was] as nice as anyone could be.”

However, Trump added that all those visits were a facade because Zuckerberg was actually “[plotting] against him.”

“He told me there was nobody like Trump on Facebook. But at the same time, and for whatever reason, steered it against me. We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time, he will spend the rest of his life in prison – as will others who cheat in the 2024 presidential election,” Trump wrote.

Trump’s recent comments are based on the evidence of Big Tech and Zuckerberg suppressing conservatives, Christians, Trump supporters and Trump himself before, during and after the 2020 election.

After Trump questioned the results of the 2020 election and suggested that it was stolen, the far-left Silicon Valley tyrants at Facebook and Instagram, led by Zuckerberg, suspended him from the social media platforms. Trump was allowed back on the platforms only in January 2023.

It only recently became officially known that Facebook has been meddling in the last presidential election. Despite that, Zuckerberg still wants to interfere in the upcoming election.