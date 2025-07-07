At Least 1 Minute Missing from Footage of Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Wing

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On Sunday night, Axios published footage of billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s prison wing from the night before he was found dead in his cell in the early hours of August 10, 2019.

As Headline USA has explained, the footage does not provide evidence that Epstein killed himself. The camera only showed a tiny sliver of a staircase leading to Epstein’s cell. The camera in Epstein’s cell block, which had at least three other inmates, wasn’t recording. Nor was the camera covering one of the elevator bays that led to Epstein’s floor.

And now, it turns out that not even the limited footage released by the Justice Department can be trusted. Online sleuths noticed quickly that at least a minute of the roughly 11-hour video is missing. Indeed, the video cuts out at 11:58:59, and restarts right at midnight on August 10.

The FBI still hasn’t commented on the video, or the purported memo published by Axios. The memo states that the FBI reviewed more than 300 gigabytes of Epstein evidence—and hasn’t found any vast human trafficking or sexual blackmail operation.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,” the unsigned memo said.

Some observers are questioning the memo’s authenticity. However, the memo includes links to the footage of Epstein’s cell wing, hosted on the DOJ’s website. If the memo is a hoax, it’s unclear how its author obtained working links to the prison video.

The White House didn’t dispute the memo’s authenticity when questioned about it on Monday.

Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging after he was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019. But his lawyers contested that claim. Skeptics point to malfunctioning surveillance cameras, sleeping guards, and broken bones in Epstein’s neck as indications that his death was something other than suicide.

Because of Epstein’s extensive fraternization with high-profile politicians and celebrities such as Bill Clinton, former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, Prince Andrew and Bill Gates and many more, some claim that Epstein’s death was actually a hit job to silence him. Proponents of that theory include Epstein’s former partner, Maxwell, who’s serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked, and I wondered, ‘How did this happen?’ Because I was sure he was going to appeal, and I was sure he was covered by the non-prosecution agreement,” Maxwell told British reporter Jeremy Kyle of TalkTV in 2023.

The non-prosecution agreement referenced by Maxwell was a sweetheart deal Epstein signed with the Department of Justice in 2008, in which he pleaded guilty to a state charge of procuring for prostitution a girl below the age of 18. Epstein was housed in a private wing of the Palm Beach County Stockade, and was reportedly allowed to leave the jail on “work release” for up to 12 hours a day.

After the Miami Herald published an expose on Epstein and his non-prosecution agreement in late 2018, Epstein was arrested again on July 6, 2019, on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

