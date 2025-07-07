Elon’s America Party Could Be On North Carolina Ballots In 2026 Midterms

(Alan Wooten, The Center Square) After an Independence Day question on his social media platform, the world’s richest man offered Americans an alternative political party independent of Democrats and Republicans.

For North Carolinians, that means one of three criteria will have to be met before the America Party – or any other creations – can be officially recognized for purposes of being on the ballots.

Elon Musk, a 53-year-old space and automotive industry phenom, served Republican second-term President Donald Trump in the Department of Government Efficiency. Reviews were mixed. On Friday, the 249th celebration of the Fourth of July, Musk asked on social media, “Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party?”

His poll, he reported the next day, was 2-1 in favor and he wrote, “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

Registration with the Federal Election Commission would be necessary on the national level.

For recognition by the North Carolina State Board of Elections, as outlined in the General Statutes, the three ways involve the options of a party’s voters getting at least 2% of the entire vote cast in the most recent general election; signature petition of at least 0.25% of all registered voters who voted in the most recent gubernatorial election; or a group of voters showing documentation the group had their candidate on the general election ballot in 70% of the states (35) in the most recent presidential election.

The first and third of those are moot at this point; the America Party was not in existence for the 2024 cycle. In fact, Musk was a significant campaign piece for Trump.

For petitions, they must be filed with the state board before noon on June 1 of the year of the election the party wishes to participate in. There’s also a stipulation that, so that counties can verify, the signatures must go to them 15 days before being due to the state. That’s May 16.

The 2025 cycle is known as municipal elections in the state, and 2026 is the midterms – second-longest ballot of the four cycles for the state. The America Party could get into place for next year.

Last year’s governor’s race drew 5,591,547 votes among Democrat Josh Stein, Republican Mark Robinson, Libertarian Mike Ross, Vinny Smith (Constitution Party) and Wayne Turner (Green Party). A quarter of 1% would be 13,979 (rounded up).

More than once, Musk reposted a question on party platform that listed reduce debt, responsible spending only; modernize military with artificial intelligence/robotics; pro tech, accelerate to win in artificial intelligence; less regulation across the board but especially in energy; free speech; “pro natalist,” a form of pronatalism or belief in human reproduction and a high birth rate; and centrist policies everywhere else.

Among other posts through the weekend from Musk, estimated Monday morning by Forbes at more than $405 billion, was one that included the following:

• Tesla will never succeed.

• Elon can’t start a space company.

• Neuralink will never work.

• SpaceX will never reuse a rocket.

• Elon can’t run a social media.

Three political parties lost recognition through the last cycle and North Carolina has four recognized today. Alphabetically, they are the Democratic Party, the Green Party, the Libertarian Party, and the Republican Party.

By registrations through Saturday, those unaffiliated (more than 2.8 million, or 38.3%) have the largest bloc, followed by Democrats (2.3 million, or 30.6%), Republicans (nearly 2.3 million, or 30.4%), Libertarians (only 45,986, or 0.6%) and Green (just 4,024, or 0.05%).