Quantcast
Thursday, December 5, 2024

Bezos Says He Is ‘Optimistic’ About Trump’s De-regulatory Agenda

'I’m very hopeful—he seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. My point of view is, if I can help him do that, I’m going to help him...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Jeff Bezos
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAAmazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos told big-wig investors this week that he is “optimistic” about President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda, specifically Trump’s plan to cut regulations throughout the federal government.

“I’m very hopeful—he seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation,” Bezos said during the New York Times Bookdeal Summit. “My point of view is, if I can help him do that, I’m going to help him. Because we do have too much regulation in this country.”

Though he didn’t directly cite Trump’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency, which will be led by tech mogul Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Bezos added it’s clear Trump is “serious” about cutting government bloat.

“I think he has a good chance of succeeding,” Bezos said.

Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, was later pressed on his decision to prevent the liberal publication from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election.

“It was the right decision,” Bezos said. “I’m proud of the decision we made, and it was far from cowardly because we knew there would be blowback. We did the right thing.” 

When asked whether he was worried Trump might try to target leftist media outlets such as the Post, Bezos said he would ‘try and talk him out of that.” Bezos also admitted Trump has “grown” since the last time he was in office.

“I don’t think he’s going to see it the same way. Maybe I’ll be wrong,” Bezos said. “What I’ve seen so far is he is calmer than he was the first time. And more confident, more settled.”

Bezos wasn’t the only tech mogul who previously opposed Trump only to turn around and express support for the Republican president.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also reportedly “keen to play an active role” in tech policy for the incoming Trump administration.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fani Willis Forced to Turn Over Correspondence w/ Jack Smith, Jan. 6 Committee
Next article
Bill Clinton Denies Hunter Biden Pardon Is Similar to Roger Clinton Pardon

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com