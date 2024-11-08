Trump Lawyer Responds to N.Y. AG’s Threat: ‘We Will Put Your Fat A** in Jail’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Conservative attorney Mike Davis did not hold back in his response to New York Attorney General Letitia James’s recent threats against President-elect Donald Trump.

In a Thursday interview with podcast host Benny Johnson, Davis called James, the prosecutor behind the infamous civil case against the Trump Organization, a “fata**” and warned that Trump’s incoming administration will douse her lawfare.

“I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term,” Davis said, addressing James. “Listen, sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time and we will put your fata** in prison for conspiracy against rights. I promise you that.”

He added, “So, think long and hard before you want to violate Trump’s constitutional rights or any other American’s constitutional rights. It’s not going to happen again.”

Davis is among the rumored candidates for White House counsel or even attorney general. He also founded the Article III Project, a nonprofit advocating for conservative nominations to federal courts.

Davis’s comments came after James held an unsolicited press conference, where she vowed to thwart the will of American voters following Trump’s landslide election on Nov. 5.

New York AG Letitia James says of Trump returning to office: "We are prepared to fight back once again." More: https://t.co/6xzB7x4wtW pic.twitter.com/iouI5JgWEK — NewsNation (@NewsNation) November 6, 2024

“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result,” James said, standing alongside New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “And my office has been preparing for several months because we’ve been here before.

She added, “We faced this challenge before, and we used the rule of law to fight back. And we are prepared to fight back once again because, as the attorney general of this great state, it is my job to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law. And I will not shrink from that responsibility.”

According to Fox News, James has acknowledged her office viciously took 100 legal actions against Trump’s first administration between 2019 and 2021.

Once Trump left the White House, James accelerated her civil investigation into the Trump Organization and Trump’s properties, vaguely alleging he inflated his wealth to secure favorable loans.

James launched the investigation after being sworn in as attorney general in 2019, following a campaign promise to crack down on Trump if elected.