Sunday, March 24, 2024

Eric Trump: Bond Companies ‘Laughing’ at $464 Million Judgment Demand

'No one's ever seen a bond this size...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Eric Trump revealed that the lenders he approached for the bond in the Trump Organization civil case found the requested amount by the Manhattan judge ridiculously excessive, prompting laughter. 

Speaking on the latest edition of Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures, Eric Trump criticized the $464 million civil judgment ordered by Judge Arthur Engoron in the case brought by Attorney General Letitia James against his father and the Trump Organization. 

“No one’s ever seen a bond this size,” he told Fox host Maria Bartiromo. “Every single person when I came to them say saying, ‘Hey, can I get a half-billion-dollar bond,’ Maria, they were laughing.”

Eric Trump further emphasized, “Top executives of the largest surety companies had never seen anything of this size. What? they’re going to start seizing assets if he can’t put up something that’s not available in the United States?”

Eric Trump’s comments come as his father seeks to post bond while appealing the civil judgment. This decision imposed a nearly half-billion-dollar fine on Donald Trump amid allegations of inflating his finances in exchange for generous loans.

But the Trump Organization executive argued that the civil judgment “should be zero,” directly scolding Engoron.

“My father’s running a great company,” he added. “I run a great company. We’ve never had a default, we’ve never missed a payment, we’ve never been in a breach of covenant. Every single one of our letters came out.” 

Despite Donald Trump repaying these loans with interest, James—a Democrat who campaigned on the promise to hold the former president accountable—ignited the civil case. 

“This is lawfare,” Eric Trump said earlier in the interview. “They want to hurt my father who is winning the presidential race right now. He’s beating Biden in every single poll, in every is tingle swing state.” 

He continued: “He wants to put hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money into his campaign. How do they deprive him of that? They have [Engoron] come up with an astronomical number, give you zero time to post a bond—a bond that’s not even commercially available in the United States.” 

