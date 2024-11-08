Dems Now Blame George Clooney for Kamala’s Defeat

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Leftists are now blaming Hollywood actor George Clooney for Kamala Harris losing the 2024 election because earlier this year, he published an op-ed, calling Joe Biden to leave the presidential race and urging Democrats to find a candidate who would be more likely to defeat now President-elect Donald Trump.

“This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor who I’ve spoken with in private,” Clooney wrote in his op-ed.

Soon after the New York Times published Clooney’s op-ed, Democrats orchestrated a coup and replaced Biden with Kamala Harris. Now, furious leftists are saying that Clooney contributed to Trump’s victory.

“Thank you, George Clooney,” @JHartley2 wrote sarcastically.

"Thank you, George Clooney," @JHartley2 wrote sarcastically.

Other leftists went as far as saying that they wanted to beat up Clooney for causing Trump’s landslide victory.

“Someone bring me George Clooney. We need to have a… talk,” @altNOAA wrote.

"Someone bring me George Clooney. We need to have a… talk," @altNOAA wrote.

On the other hand, conservatives thanked Clooney for what he did.

“I would like to take a moment to thank George Clooney for shoving the most incompetent candidate down America’s throat to ensure a Trump victory,” @CompletelyUp wrote.

"I would like to take a moment to thank George Clooney for shoving the most incompetent candidate down America's throat to ensure a Trump victory," @CompletelyUp wrote.

Trump should not forget to thank the Hollywood celebrities. Especially George Clooney. pic.twitter.com/ZVxDB2yxB4 — Fritz Deelman (@DeelmanFritz) November 6, 2024

It was previously reported that Clooney planned to run for Senate in 2026, which may never come true because of his now-stained reputation.

“His endorsement of Kamala was definitely calculated. George is contemplating a future [presidential] run and has the support of one of the most powerful Democrats in the world, Barack Obama. He has his scope set on a possible run for a Senate seat in 2026 and will undoubtedly continue to gain respect within the Democratic party,” the Daily Mail’s insider said.

Clooney was not the only person Democrats blamed for Harris’s defeat in the 2024 election. Democrats blamed Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., because Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., was a better choice. They also questioned their collective decision to replace Biden.