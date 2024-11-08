Quantcast
Thursday, November 7, 2024

Dems Now Blame George Clooney for Kamala’s Defeat

'Someone bring me George Clooney. We need to have a... talk...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
George Clooney
George Clooney in 'Good Night, and Good Luck' / IMAGE: Scott Arick via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Leftists are now blaming Hollywood actor George Clooney for Kamala Harris losing the 2024 election because earlier this year, he published an op-ed, calling Joe Biden to leave the presidential race and urging Democrats to find a candidate who would be more likely to defeat now President-elect Donald Trump.

“This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor who I’ve spoken with in private,” Clooney wrote in his op-ed.

Soon after the New York Times published Clooney’s op-ed, Democrats orchestrated a coup and replaced Biden with Kamala Harris. Now, furious leftists are saying that Clooney contributed to Trump’s victory.

“Thank you, George Clooney,” @JHartley2 wrote sarcastically.

Other leftists went as far as saying that they wanted to beat up Clooney for causing Trump’s landslide victory.

“Someone bring me George Clooney. We need to have a… talk,” @altNOAA wrote.

On the other hand, conservatives thanked Clooney for what he did.

“I would like to take a moment to thank George Clooney for shoving the most incompetent candidate down America’s throat to ensure a Trump victory,” @CompletelyUp wrote.

It was previously reported that Clooney planned to run for Senate in 2026, which may never come true because of his now-stained reputation.

“His endorsement of Kamala was definitely calculated. George is contemplating a future [presidential] run and has the support of one of the most powerful Democrats in the world, Barack Obama. He has his scope set on a possible run for a Senate seat in 2026 and will undoubtedly continue to gain respect within the Democratic party,” the Daily Mail’s insider said.

Clooney was not the only person Democrats blamed for Harris’s defeat in the 2024 election. Democrats blamed Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., because Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., was a better choice. They also questioned their collective decision to replace Biden.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Lawyer Responds to N.Y. AG’s Threat: ‘We Will Put Your Fat A** in Jail’
Next article
Jimmy Kimmel Has On-Air Meltdown Over Trump Landslide Victory

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com