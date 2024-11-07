Quantcast
Thursday, November 7, 2024

Letitia James Vows to ‘Fight Back’ Against Trump ‘Retribution’

'We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result. And my office has been preparing for several months because we've been here before...'

Letitia James
Letitia James / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) New York Attorney General Letitia James vowed this week to “fight back” against President-elect Donald Trump after his decisive victory on Tuesday, according to Newsweek.

James, who launched one of the cases against Trump during his 2024 campaign, claimed she is “ready” for any “retribution” from the president once he returns to the White House.

“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result,” James said. “And my office has been preparing for several months because we’ve been here before.”

The Democrat specifically cited concerns that the next Trump administration might target New York’s federal funding over its sanctuary policies or other leftist initiatives.

“We’re ready to respond to any attempts to cut or eliminate any funding to the great state of New York.” James said. “So, despite what has happened on the national stage, we will continue to stand tall in the face of injustice, revenge or retribution.”

James bragged that when Trump was first in office, her office took more than 100 actions against his administration, such as when she prevented the U.S. Census Bureau under Trump from putting a question about citizenship on the 2020 census.

“We faced this challenge before, and we used the rule of law to fight back,” she continued. “And we are prepared to fight back once again because, as the attorney general of this great state, it is my job to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law. And I will not shrink from that responsibility.”

James filed a civil fraud case against Trump and the Trump Organization, alleging Trump misrepresented how much his business was worth to make deals and secure loans.

Leftist judge Arthur Engoron ruled in James’s favor in February, ordering Trump to pay more than $350 million in penalties.

Trump’s lawyers have appealed that ruling before the New York appeals court. 

