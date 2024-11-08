Kamala Asks for Donations, Sells Email List To Cover $20M Debt

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently reported that Kamala Harris’s campaign is asking for donations and selling email lists to cover its $20 million debt after spending $1 billion on the presidential campaign.

Politico’s California bureau chief Christopher Cadelago’s sources informed him that Harris, who conceded the race to Donald Trump on Wednesday, ended her campaign with a debt of at least $20 million.

“Harris raised over $1 billion and had $118 million in the bank as of Oct. 16,” he wrote.

He also shared a screenshot of the current fundraising page in another social media post.

Here's the current fundraising page — pic.twitter.com/ieFb1BQS1j — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) November 7, 2024

Puck News’s senior political correspondent Tara Palmeri confirmed this is happening, adding that the campaign is now “selling their email list to make up for the losses.”

Just heard the same, and I'm hearing the Harris campaign is selling their e-mail list to make up for the losses https://t.co/bG7EEWFS7C — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) November 7, 2024

According to the Washington Free Beacon’s Joe Gabriel Simonson, Harris’s campaign asked her supporters in a Wednesday email, sent well after the voting ended, to “donate to the Harris Fight Fund today to ensure we have the resources to elect Democrats down the ticket to hold the Trump administration accountable,” adding that the “fight still continues.”

“Kamala Harris, who faced the most humiliating electoral defeat in a generation, is still fundraising. Amazing,” Simonson wrote.

Kamala Harris, who faced the most humiliating electoral defeat in a generation, is still fundraising. Amazing pic.twitter.com/flitdQKD9y — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 6, 2024

Fox Business reported that Harris’s campaign spent almost $1.4 billion on political ads, outspending the Trump campaign and Republican groups by around $460 million. Data from the Federal Election Commission that was obtained by Newsweek also revealed that Harris’s campaign received just over $1 billion in contributions.

Washington Bureau Chief for Breitbart News Matthew Boyle wrote that there “needs to be an audit of Kamala campaign finances.”

“There needs to be an AUDIT of the Kamala campaign finances top to bottom — donors and supporters of hers must be furious. Where did the money go?” he wrote.

There needs to be an AUDIT of the Kamala campaign finances top to bottom — donors and supporters of hers must be furious. Where did the money go? https://t.co/GqwzYzd3aP — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) November 7, 2024

In a follow-up post, Boyle wrote that the entire thing got “very explosive,” adding that Harris’s campaign staffer called him and said that there is a “massive scandal here worthy of an audit.”

“The $20 million debt thing is real. Rob Flaherty, this staffer said, is currently shopping around the Kamala fundraising email list to anyone who wants it to try to raise the money back. This includes other campaigns and outside groups,” Boyle wrote, confirming Palmeri’s information.

Boyle added that the campaign “blew through a billion dollars in a few months,” resulting in 100 people in Georgia being laid off because the campaign couldn’t pay them anymore. He also said that those not fired are “still awaiting several overdue payments they were promised for their work.”

Ok so this just got very explosive. A Kamala campaign staffer who saw these posts called me just now and said there is a massive scandal here worthy of an audit. The $20 million debt thing is real. Rob Flaherty, this staffer said, is currently shopping around the Kamala… https://t.co/7EJ9ruKQzs — Matthew Boyle (@mboyle1) November 7, 2024

Kaelan Dorr of MAGA War Room also highlighted other issues in Harris’s campaign.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 MAGA, Inc has found something VERY fishy going on with Kamala HQ’s media buying down the home stretch. In order to pay her tab at a station in TN she had to cut several different checks on the same day! More evidence of cash flow issues – did she blow it all on Lizzo… pic.twitter.com/n2ZeBlh6rI — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) November 2, 2024

It was also reported that senior Harris advisor David Plouffe deleted his Twitter account amid the scandal.

Plouffe has now deleted his account https://t.co/a7Fi44tLgD — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) November 7, 2024