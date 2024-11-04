‘Buy Me a Drink’: Republicans React to Biden Wanting to ‘Smack [Them] in the Ass’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) While Republican reactions to President Joe Biden’s latest gaffe varied from bemused to repulsed, consensus seemed to be that the soon-to-be-82-year-old had delivered yet another gift to the Trump campaign—just days before Tuesday’s election, in which former President Donald Trump looks to oust incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris.

“He’s intentionally trying to hurt Harris and no one can convince me differently at this point,” said former View co-host Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late GOP Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

During a Harris–Walz campaign event Saturday in Scranton, Pa., Biden suggested he wanted to “smack” Trump and other Republicans “in the ass” after falsely claiming “macho guys” like Trump intended to implement policies that only benefited the wealthy.

Video of Biden calling for Republicans to get a good spanking instantly went viral, sending social-media users into a frenzy.

“In 1 week we were called Nazis, garbage, weak, and dumb and now the President is sharing his fantasy about using physical force,” wrote the popular Libs of TikTok in an X post.

Some condemned Biden’s comment as yet another call to violence from the leader, whose hostile rhetoric during his own failed campaign has been credited with fomenting the two public assassination attempts on Trump.

Others accused Biden of making light of sexual assault—a charge for which at least one credible allegation exists from his former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

However, with Trump appearing to be on the cusp of clinching the historic election after early votes showed significant advantages for him in key swing states, most took the president’s remark in stride.

“Now Joe Biden wants to smack guys in the ass… Im calling HR,” X user @19Goldstein wrote, along with laughing face, facepalm and clown emojis.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joked that he would expect some sort of quid pro quo before letting Biden breach his personal bubble.

“Or at least buy me a drink first…,” he wrote.

Conservative pundit and influencer Nick Sortor chimed in that it sounded like something beta-male vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz might have said during his days as an assistant high-school football coach.

The bizarre comment came less than a week after Biden referred to Trump supporters as “garbage” during a Zoom call on Oct. 29 with Voto Latino.

Later in the same week, the president was caught biting several young children at a Halloween event.

Biden, who was forced off the campaign trail in July after top Democrat leaders threatened to invoke the 25th Amendment to have him declared unfit for office, quickly endorsed Harris, in what some saw as a move to pre-empt former President Barack Obama from annointing his campaign successor.

Since then, Biden has fueled speculation from both sides of the aisle that he might be secretly sabotaging the Democratic campaign—and might even have voted for Trump.

“Joe Biden’s endorsement of Kamala is his f*** you to all who pushed him out,” Democrat megadonor John Morgan said just days after the shock announcement. “Be careful what you wish for.”

Trump himself suggested, during his Sept. 10 debate against Harris, that he might have some insider information about Biden’s acrimonious rapport with his reluctant border czar.

“I’ll give you a little secret—he hates her,” the GOP nominee said.

Trump: "She got no votes. (Biden) got 14 million votes. You talk about a threat to democracy? (They) threw him out of office."

"I'll give you a little secret – he hates her."

Just a day later, Biden again made headlines for donning a red “Trump” hat during a Sept. 11 commemoration ceremony.

Axios reported on Oct. 27 that Harris had soft-blocked Biden from appearing on the campaign trail with her.

The Harris campaign repeatedly told Biden—whom they reportedly view as a “political liability”—that they would get back to him instead of directly telling him they did not want his help.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.