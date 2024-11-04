Quantcast
Monday, November 4, 2024

WATCH: Biden Says He Wants to Slap Trump’s Butt

'But I'm serious. These are the kind of guys you like to smack in the ass...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In what could be perceived as Joe Biden’s final gift to the Trump campaign, the sitting President said Sunday that he’d like to slap Donald Trump and his “Republican friends” in the ass.

Biden’s comments were spreading Sunday as Democrats insisted that they were being taken out of context. But investigative reporter Ken Kippenstein published Biden’s complete comment, showing that he indeed made the bizarre comments about Trump’s buttox.

“There’s one more thing Trump and his Republican friends want to do. They want another giant tax cut for the wealthy. Now, I know some of you guys are tempted to think it’s macho, guys. I’ll tell you what, man,” he said.

“When I was in Scranton, I used to, we used to have a little trouble going down the plot once in a while. But I’m serious. These are the kind of guys you like to smack in the ass.”

The bizarre remark was Biden’s latest assist to the Trump campaign since Kamala Harris allegedly helped oust him in a White House coup..

In the wake of Trump’s debate with Harris—where he told the world that Biden “hates her”—Biden donned a MAGA cap.

More recently, Biden took the air out of the Democrats’ attempt to capitalize on a Trump rally comedian’s vulgar remarks about Puerto Rico.

After comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Oct. 27, Biden referred to all Trump supporters as the same.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

Biden’s comments hit news airwaves simultaneously as Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her closing pitch to voters at the Ellipse that evening in Washington, D.C.—leading to jokes among Trump supporters that Biden’s secretly trying to sabotage Harris.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Foreign UN Workers Quietly Sent Thousands of Aliens to U.S., House GOP Finds

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com