WATCH: Biden Says He Wants to Slap Trump’s Butt

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In what could be perceived as Joe Biden’s final gift to the Trump campaign, the sitting President said Sunday that he’d like to slap Donald Trump and his “Republican friends” in the ass.

Biden’s comments were spreading Sunday as Democrats insisted that they were being taken out of context. But investigative reporter Ken Kippenstein published Biden’s complete comment, showing that he indeed made the bizarre comments about Trump’s buttox.

“There’s one more thing Trump and his Republican friends want to do. They want another giant tax cut for the wealthy. Now, I know some of you guys are tempted to think it’s macho, guys. I’ll tell you what, man,” he said.

“When I was in Scranton, I used to, we used to have a little trouble going down the plot once in a while. But I’m serious. These are the kind of guys you like to smack in the ass.”

The bizarre remark was Biden’s latest assist to the Trump campaign since Kamala Harris allegedly helped oust him in a White House coup..

In the wake of Trump’s debate with Harris—where he told the world that Biden “hates her”—Biden donned a MAGA cap.

More recently, Biden took the air out of the Democrats’ attempt to capitalize on a Trump rally comedian’s vulgar remarks about Puerto Rico.

After comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Oct. 27, Biden referred to all Trump supporters as the same.

WATCH: President Joe Biden: "The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump] supporters." pic.twitter.com/9teSUOytqC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2024

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

Biden’s comments hit news airwaves simultaneously as Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her closing pitch to voters at the Ellipse that evening in Washington, D.C.—leading to jokes among Trump supporters that Biden’s secretly trying to sabotage Harris.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.