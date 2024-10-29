Quantcast
Monday, October 28, 2024

Biden May Have Voted for Trump

'Biden just voted early in Delaware. The question is, who did Our Boy Blue REALLY vote for?'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden wears pro-Donald Trump Hat (Screenshot via TikTok kelseysimmers94)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden’s recent vote for president could be the final nail in the coffin of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s campaign.

Some people joked about Biden voting by claiming that this video is proof of dead people voting in the 2024 election.

However, others assumed that Biden voted for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump because he doesn’t like Harris.

“Biden just voted early in Delaware. The question is, who did Our Boy Blue REALLY vote for?” the Daily Noah News wrote.

Trump War Room also asked Trump supporters who they think Biden voted for, and people in the comments section overwhelmingly claimed that Biden voted for Trump.

Chairman of X Strategies LLC Derek Utley also wrote on Twitter that Biden voted for Trump.

So many conservatives assumed that Biden may have voted for Trump because Biden was angry about the Democratic Party removing him from the 2024 presidential race and replacing him with Harris.

In September 2024, Biden wore a Make America Great Again hat while visiting a Pennsylvania fire department.

“I’m proud of you now, you old fart!” the owner of the hat jokingly said after Biden put it on his head.

After the incident, the White House tried to do something about it by claiming that Biden wore the hat only briefly to heal the division in the United States between Democrats and Republicans.

“As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said.

However, it wasn’t true. Later that day, Biden was filmed getting on his plane while holding his red Make America Great Again hat, probably as a way to sabotage Harris’s campaign.

Biden also sabotaged Harris’s campaign by praising Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and constantly reminding Americans that Harris is a part of the current administration and its “accomplishments,” even though Harris’s team tried to do the opposite.

