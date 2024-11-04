Quantcast
Monday, November 4, 2024

NYT Reveals Kamala Harris Refused Interviews about Gaza as Trump Calls for Peace

'In three phone calls with Harris’s staff and the Democratic National Committee, he said, he had proposed raising the conflict with the vice president—perhaps at the end of the episode—but was rejected...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Gaza City
Smoke from an Israeli airstrike rises in Gaza City / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On the heels of Donald Trump publicly calling for peace in Gaza, the New York Times revealed Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris refused interview request about Israel’s war there.

Trump’s comments about Gaza came at a rally over the weekend in Dearborn, Michigan.

“It’s got to stop. We’ve got to really do something that makes everything come back to peace. What we want is peace. All over, we want peace,” Trump said in response to a question about Gaza.

Given the support among Democratic voters for Palestine, one might think that Harris would also be pushing for peace in the Middle East. But as the Biden-Harris administration continues to support Israel’s war there, NYT reported Monday that Harris won’t even discuss the topic.

According to NYT, media personality Kareem Rahma asked the Harris campaign to interview her about Gaza three times, but was refused.

“As a Muslim and an Arab, he objected to the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians — including many women and children — since Hamas’s attack on Israel last October, in which 1,200 people were killed and over 200 were kidnapped,” NYT reported.

“In three phone calls with Harris’s staff and the Democratic National Committee, he said, he had proposed raising the conflict with the vice president — perhaps at the end of the episode — but was rejected.”

There have been several reports in recent weeks that Trump wants Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a cease-fire deal in Gaza before he takes office in January.

In August, Axios reported that Trump called Netanyahu on August 14 to discuss the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal. Netanyahu’s office has denied that any phone call took place or that ceasefire discussions took place.

Trump also said in a July interview with Fox News that Israel needs to end the war in Gaza as soon as possible and bring back the hostages.

Trump reportedly told Fox News the war should end fast “because they are getting decimated with this publicity, and you know Israel is not very good at public relations.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Local Cop Recounts Firing at Crooks First in New Trump Shooting Documentary
Next article
‘Buy Me a Drink’: Republicans React to Biden Wanting to ‘Smack [Them] in the Ass’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com