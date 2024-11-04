NYT Reveals Kamala Harris Refused Interviews about Gaza as Trump Calls for Peace

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On the heels of Donald Trump publicly calling for peace in Gaza, the New York Times revealed Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris refused interview request about Israel’s war there.

Trump’s comments about Gaza came at a rally over the weekend in Dearborn, Michigan.

“It’s got to stop. We’ve got to really do something that makes everything come back to peace. What we want is peace. All over, we want peace,” Trump said in response to a question about Gaza.

❤️🇵🇸🇺🇸 DONALD TRUMP calls for PEACE in GAZA. pic.twitter.com/KiikjetFPx — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) November 4, 2024

Given the support among Democratic voters for Palestine, one might think that Harris would also be pushing for peace in the Middle East. But as the Biden-Harris administration continues to support Israel’s war there, NYT reported Monday that Harris won’t even discuss the topic.

According to NYT, media personality Kareem Rahma asked the Harris campaign to interview her about Gaza three times, but was refused.

“As a Muslim and an Arab, he objected to the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians — including many women and children — since Hamas’s attack on Israel last October, in which 1,200 people were killed and over 200 were kidnapped,” NYT reported.

Holee sh*t. The NYT waits until the day before the election to bust Kamala Harris campaign for refusing to discuss Gaza on a popular Muslim influencer's show. Then it got even worse. pic.twitter.com/PcrzjIw6ha — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 4, 2024

“In three phone calls with Harris’s staff and the Democratic National Committee, he said, he had proposed raising the conflict with the vice president — perhaps at the end of the episode — but was rejected.”

There have been several reports in recent weeks that Trump wants Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a cease-fire deal in Gaza before he takes office in January.

In August, Axios reported that Trump called Netanyahu on August 14 to discuss the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal. Netanyahu’s office has denied that any phone call took place or that ceasefire discussions took place.

Trump also said in a July interview with Fox News that Israel needs to end the war in Gaza as soon as possible and bring back the hostages.

Trump reportedly told Fox News the war should end fast “because they are getting decimated with this publicity, and you know Israel is not very good at public relations.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.