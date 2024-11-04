Activists Expose Harris Supporters’ Hypocrisy over Open Borders

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) A group of young men pretending to be Kamala Harris supporters recently pulled a prank that has gone viral on social media.

The video started by showing two men with “Harris/Walz 24” shirts on.

Delivering Immigrants to Kamala Supporters Prank pic.twitter.com/82tPE1KIjK — Seth Meiring (@sethmeiring) November 4, 2024

A voiceover gave an introduction and explained what was about to happen throughout the clip.

“I dressed up like I work for Kamala’s campaign and now I’m going to deliver immigrants to her supporters,” the voice said.

The video then showed the man ring a doorbell of a house in a suburban neighborhood.

A woman answered and immediately stated she was already voting for Harris.

“We do have a surprise, if that’s OK, just real fast,” the fake Harris supporter said.

Then, four men got out of a parked car and approached the house. While all the men involved in the prank stood on the porch, their situation was explained to the woman who was now joined by her husband.

“We’re looking for a place for them to stay,” the prankster began. “They just came across. They’ll sleep on the floors.”

In an effort to decline the migrants, the husband replied by saying that the couple had a 2-year-old child.

“Hector is good with kids,” the comedian responded.

Regardless, the couple still declined.

The group of men then run into a woman on the sidewalk and explained to her how the migrants need a place to stay.

In an attempt to make her case for why they cannot stay with her, the woman said she has teenagers.

The man who made the video attempted to put her at ease, “Hector was dating a teenager a little bit ago.”

It is not apparent from the video that anyone accepted or even considered accepting the migrants onto their property.

The viral video sparked numerous reactions on X.

“These people have no clue as to what they’re supporting by voting for Harris,” one user wrote.

This is flippin’ hilarious. These people have no clue as to what they’re supporting by voting for Harris. — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) November 4, 2024

Others called out the hypocrisy of the Harris supporters.

Dude…"I have a 2 year old." Mom…"I have a teenager." EXACTLY. Now you understand the rest of the country's concern. 🙄🤨 — Kiredea (@kiredea44374) November 4, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration allowed illegal immigration to reach record highs during their time in office.