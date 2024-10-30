Quantcast
Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Joe Biden Calls All Trump Supporters ‘Garbage’

'The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / IMAGE: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President Joe Biden called Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s supporters “garbage” on Tuesday during a Zoom call with Voto Latino, a prominent U.S. voter outreach group.

Biden jumped at the chance to talk trash when he was asked about comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said.

Biden’s comments hit news airwaves simultaneously as Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her closing pitch to voters at the Ellipse that evening in Washington, D.C.

This is not the first time Biden commandeered a news cycle from Harris; he previously held his first White House press briefing as president on Oct. 4—right as Harris was set to take the stage for a campaign event in battleground Michigan.

Axios reported on Sunday that the Harris campaign views Biden as a “political liability,” hence their soft blocking of the president’s increasingly assertive efforts to stump alongside his vice president before Election Day.

Biden added in his Zoom call remarks that Trump was “unconscionable” and “un-American” for the comedian’s comments about Puerto Rico.

However, Trump claimed he did not hear the comment, nor does he know Hinchcliffe.

Trump reacted to Biden’s attack on his supporters in real time—in front of thousands of said supporters at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., demanded an apology from the Harris campaign as he told the former president and the crowd what Biden had said.

Trump likened Biden’s comments to failed 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s infamous “basket of deplorables” attack, saying “garbage” is the worst of both insults.

“He doesn’t know—you have to please, forgive him. Please forgive him! For he not knows what he said,” Trump told his supporters. “These people—it’s terrible.”

Biden’s X account attempted to clean up the president’s hateful rhetoric shortly after the viral clip spread.

The official White House transcript of Biden’s remarks incorrectly placed an apostrophe in the word “supporters,” making it “supporter’s” to give the false impression the demeaning Democrat did not stoop to the name-calling seen on video.

Trump released a scathing social media post just past midnight early Wednesday slamming Harris’s “campaign of hate,” contrasting it with his own campaign of “positive solutions to save America.”

“You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People,” Trump wrote in posts on X and Truth Social.

“Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown that they are both unfit to be President of the United States,” he said.

The Trump campaign and key Trump allies blasted Biden’s attack on the GOP nominee’s supporters in television appearances and social media posts.

“This is disgusting. Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country,” Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, wrote on X. “There’s no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it.”

“It might look like Joe Biden’s usual cognitive deficits kicked in, but the reality is, we know his family is secretly probably rooting for Donald Trump, not Kamala Harris to win because they feel really vengeful about how they were treated,” former 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said on Hannity, telling the Fox News host he believes Biden’s remarks are an October Surprise.

“President Trump is backed by Latinos, Black voters, union workers, angel moms, law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and Americans of all faiths—and Harris, Walz, and Biden have labeled these great Americans as fascists, Nazis, and now, garbage,” Trump campaign Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an email blast statement.

“There’s no way to spin it: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris don’t just hate President Trump, they despise the tens of millions of Americans who support him,” Leavitt said. “Kamala does not deserve four more years. President Trump will be a president for ALL Americans.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
