Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Biden Continues Sabotaging Kamala, Claims Ukraine War Was Obama’s Fault

'They f***ed up in 2014...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Biden and Harris
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It became clear that Joe Biden decided to destroy Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s campaign after she replaced him during the presidential race by praising Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for dealing with Hurricane Milton.

It all started when NBC News allowed Harris to score political points by criticizing DeSantis for not responding to her phone calls, ironically saying that “playing political games with this moment … is just utterly irresponsible and… is selfish.”

DeSantis, however, criticized Harris on Sean Hannity’s show for calling him selfish while he was busy protecting people from the incoming hurricane.

“And so for Kamala Harris to say that my sole focus on the people of Florida is somehow selfish is delusional. She has no role in this. In fact, she has been vice president for three and a half years. I’ve dealt with a number of storms during this administration, and she has never contributed anything to these efforts. And so what I think is selfish is her trying to blunder into this,” he said.

DeSantis then said that he worked both with Biden and then-President Donald Trump during different storms, noting that Harris was the first one who tried to politicize a storm.

“She’s trying to get some kind of an edge. She knows she is doing poorly, and so she’s playing these political games. I don’t have time for political games. I’ve got people whose lives are on the line,” he said.

That was when Biden stepped in to sabotage Harris’s campaign by publishing a statement on Twitter.

“Tonight, I spoke with Florida Governor DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Castor for firsthand reports on Hurricane Helene’s recovery and preparations for Hurricane Milton. My Administration is ready to support both leaders and the people of Florida with any further resources they may need,” Biden wrote.

Biden also compromised Harris’s campaign by praising DeSantis while responding to one of the reporter’s questions.

CNN also recently obtained an excerpt from Bob Woodward’s book War, in which Biden admitted that because former President Barack Obama “never took Putin seriously,” Russian President Vladimir Putin occupied and annexed Crimea in 2014, adding that Obama and former President George W. Bush didn’t do enough to stop the invasion.

“They f***ed up in 2014,” Biden, infamous in private circles for his foul language, told his friend. “That’s why we are here. We f***ed it up.”

Biden was sabotaging Harris’s campaign even before the recent news broke, as it was previously reported.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
- Advertisement -
