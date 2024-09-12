Biden Puts on MAGA Hat Just a Day After Trump’s Debate Jab

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A group of MAGA supporters playfully coaxed President Joe Biden into wearing a “Trump 2024” hat during his visit to a Pennsylvania fire department, a now-viral video revealed.

Video footage of the visit showed Biden at the fire station on the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks when he encountered a volunteer wearing the iconic red pro-Trump hat.

The exchange occurred as Biden autographed a White House hat for the Trump supporter, and then asked him to switch hats.

“Can I see that?” Biden asked, gesturing toward the Trump hat as he stood beside the volunteer, who proudly wore the pro-Trump cap.

“Want my autograph?” the man asked Biden in jest.

“Hell no,” Biden replied as he grabbed the Trump hat and handed the man his White House hat, exchanging caps.

The crowd encouraged Biden to play along and put the hat on, with two individuals shouting, “Put it on!” “Put it on!”

“I ain’t going that far!” Biden first responded, rejecting the pleas.

When someone in the crowd asked him to wear the hat “for a selfie,” Biden caved, placing the Trump hat on his head.

The crowd erupted in applause and cheers, with the hat owner joking, “I’m proud of you now, you old fart!”

Photos and videos of the funny exchange gained viral popularity on social media, particularly because the interaction came just hours after Trump joked that he’d send Vice President Kamala Harris a “MAGA” hat for copying some of his signature policies.

“Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out of the window,” Trump said Tuesday during ABC News’s presidential debate. “She’s going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat.”

Trump on Kamala: I was gonna send her a MAGA hat! 🤣🤣🤣 Kamala stole Trump’s border wall policy and no tax on tips policy

pic.twitter.com/LEyLB0Jaci — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates claimed the president wore the Trump hat to emphasize the need for unity similar to post-Sept. 11, 2001.

“As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it,” Bates stated.