Biden Donor: ‘Endorsement of Kamala Is His ‘F**k You’ to Those Who Pushed Him Out’

(Headline USA) A prominent donor for President Joe Biden said this week that he will not fundraise for Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden endorsed after dropping his own reelection bid on Sunday.

“You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money. I am neither. It’s others [sic] turn now,” John Morgan, founder of the Orlando-based Morgan & Morgan law firm, wrote on X.

Morgan said he had donated $1 million to Biden’s reelection campaign, but that he would give no more if Democrats choose Harris as Biden’s replacement at the top of the ticket.

“The donors holding the 90 million can release those funds in the morning. It’s all yours. You can keep my million. And good luck,” he continued.

Morgan also said he doesn’t think Biden’s endorsement of Harris is genuine.

“Joe Biden’s endorsement of Kamala is his f*** you to all who pushed him out,” he said “Be careful what you wish for.”

Harris is not a viable candidate, Morgan continued, arguing he would have preferred Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear or West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Both are considered moderates, unlike the radical leftist Harris.



“She would not be my first choice,” he told The Hill. “But it’s a done deal.”

Harris raised more than $50 million after Biden announced he was ending his reelection bid, according to the New York Times.

However, she must still wait several weeks to lock up the Democratic nomination. The party will likely head to an open convention in August, where any number of challengers could launch their own bids.

“The nomination of a new Democratic candidate must be opened to a genuinely democratic process at an open convention,” Marianne Williamson, who ran against Biden in 2020 and 2024, posted on X. “No one should simply be anointed to the position of nominee; all candidates must be heard and their agendas explored.”

As of Monday, most of the big names in the Democratic Party had endorsed Harris, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.—as well as the potential candidates floated to replace Biden, such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.