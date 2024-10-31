Biden Bites Babies During White House Halloween Event

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) President Joe Biden was seen chomping down on infants during Wednesday night’s White House Halloween event.

The bizarre moment was captured and shared across social media.

TONIGHT: Joe Biden caught sucking a baby’s foot and biting another baby’s leg at the White House an hour ago 🤦🏼‍♀️ 🇺🇸For the love of God VOTE EARLY‼️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HMIHnWn5Nf — Jewely💎Blue (@hollywood2pt0) October 31, 2024

In the now-viral clip, Biden could be seen fake biting the leg of a baby dressed up like a chicken as the Jaws theme song played in the background.

Some legacy-media sites tried to downplay the behavior, claiming the 81-year-old Biden was “playfully biting.”

The mother of the baby appeared to not have an issue with the odd encounter, as she laughed with Biden after the incident.

However, Biden’s strange behavior continued throughout the event as he was seen repeatedly putting the foot of a different child in his mouth.

One X user posted four different times Biden came dangerously too close to children during the event.

Joe Biden is biting babies. pic.twitter.com/GvIsFWvlhf — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) October 31, 2024

Video also surfaced of a young girl who seemingly tried to get away from Biden as quickly as possible.

Creepy Joe Biden ignores the boy and looks at this young girl like a dog looks at a bone! The girl gets out of there before he starts sniffing or touching. Her parents probably had a talk with her before she got in line!#Halloween pic.twitter.com/pFZa5wZahV — YouDontHaveToWatch🔃 (@StarsAndBars123) October 31, 2024

The episode was lampooned in at least two different articles by the Babylon Bee, a conservative-leaning parody site, which posted a headline “D.C. Parents Warn Trick-Or-Treaters To Avoid Big House Where Creepy Old Man Lives,” mocking the actions of the current president.

D.C. Parents Warn Trick-Or-Treaters To Avoid Big House Where Creepy Old Man Lives https://t.co/1AeWsMQNiv pic.twitter.com/4KufoQAgXv — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 31, 2024

Another claimed that Biden had been “fitted with a muzzle” to prevent anymore biting incidents, calling to mind an earlier scandal in the Biden White House, in which the president was accused of callously allowing his dogs to bite Secret Service agents.

Adding to the oddness of the Halloween outing, First Lady Jill Biden dressed as a giant panda and handed out copies of 10 Spooky Pumpkins to the attendees, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, conservative pundit and social-media influencer Nick Sortor noted the contrast between Biden and predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who now appears poised to reclaim the presidency, pending the results of next Tuesday’s election.

“President Trump is mingling with garbage men at his rally in Wisconsin,” Sortor wrote. “Meanwhile, Joe Biden is literally BITING BABIES at the White House Halloween Party.”

President Trump is mingling with garbage men at his rally in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is literally BITING BABIES at the White House Halloween Party. WTF IS THIS TIMELINE? pic.twitter.com/wYIzsDjxDt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 31, 2024

Trump’s campaign stunt came in response to Biden having recently derided the Republican nominee’s supporters as “garbage” in a video chat with a Latino activist group.

The gaffe sparked Trump to dress up in a sanitation vest and ride around in a garbage truck with a giant Trump campaign sign Wednesday in Wisconsin.

“How do you like my garbage truck?” Trump asked reporters. “This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”