Biden Continues Sabotaging Kamala

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After Democrats orchestrated the coup and replaced Joe Biden with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Biden decided to destroy any chances of Harris winning this election by sabotaging her presidential campaign.

BREAKING: Biden is telling advisors the election is “dead and buried” and called Kamala an “innate sucker” – per WH official pic.twitter.com/Mb2uXfe2mg — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2024

Senior Editor at Human Events Jack Posobeic recently published a screenshot of his conversation with an anonymous White House official who revealed that Biden is furious at Harris and her campaign.

“This morning, [Biden] conveyed to multiple advisers that the election was ‘dead and buried’ and called [Harris] an ‘innate sucker’ and ‘too credulous from the starting line,'” the official wrote to Posobeic.

Biden also criticized Harris for not attending rallies, interviews and other events like Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump does, calling her lazy and stupid.

“[He absolutely] slammed her schedule versus [Trump’s] and said that this race has been a ‘classic Hare and Tortoise, but the Hare is also stupid, not just lazy,'” the official stated.

The official also noted that even though Biden acts like a senile old man most of the time, it looks like he radically changes when he gets an opportunity to criticize Harris, with his dementia seemingly disappearing.

“His coherency when asked about her is second to no other subject. [There’s] a special button in that head of his for her and it’s a moment to behold,” the official added.

Biden also criticized the entire leftist regime, including former President Barack Obama, for replacing him with Harris.

“[He’s been] referring to Obama and virtually everyone who forced him out as ‘suckers’ and ‘jackasses,'” the official wrote.

Even though Biden didn’t say any of that publicly, the recent comments were unsurprising considering that he’s been sabotaging Harris’s campaign for a while now.

On Sept. 25, Biden appeared on The View, where he connected Harris to her campaign, which she and her team have been avoiding. Biden also praised Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., even though Harris previously tried to score some political points when the southern states were suffering from Hurricane Helene.

Conservatives also recently assumed that Biden may have voted for Trump based on his recent words and actions.