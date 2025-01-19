Quantcast
Sunday, January 19, 2025

DADDY’S HOME: Trump Returns to D.C. for Second Term as President

‘The Golden Age is upon us! …’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Donald Trump and Melania Trump / IMAGE: @margomartin via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump returned to Washington, D.C. Saturday evening ahead of the inauguration for his second term in office.

Trump, his wife Melania and their youngest son Barron left West Palm Beach, Florida on a special U.S. military plane sent by the outgoing Biden administration for Trump’s official return to the nation’s capital. Video shows the president-elect turn around and wave after he and his family walked up the steps.

The Trumps touched down at the Dulles Airport in Virginia after dark in what supporters called a “surreal” moment.

Trump celebrated his return to power at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. He praised Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., who welcomed Trump to his state with a special gift of Virginia’s flag.

Youngkin ordered Saturday that all U.S. flags in Virginia fly at full-staff on Monday “in recognition” of Trump’s inauguration, temporarily suspending the 30-day half-staff mourning measure for the late former President Jimmy Carter. Other states including Florida, Texas and California did the same earlier this week.

Trump also gave shoutouts to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and incoming Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who he called a “great negotiator” in light of the Israel-Hamas hostage deal scheduled to take place on Sunday, Fox News reported.

Video shows Trump and his wife stand close together as they watched an Elvis impersonator at his victory party.

Photos showed Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, arrive at a Vice President’s dinner at the National Gallery of Art. The second couple stunned in elegant fashion, and Vance spoke at the event.

The Trumps later hosted an evening reception and fireworks show. The president-elect stood beside the future first lady as they gazed upon red and gold fireworks from the balcony of his golf club.

“The Golden Age is upon us!” Trump deputy communications director Margo Martin wrote on X.

Trump is set to attend a breakfast with GOP senators Sunday at 9 a.m. He will then go to a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Early Sunday, a seemingly endless line of Trump supporters awaited Trump’s 3 p.m. Make America Great Again Victory Rally at the Capital One Arena. Guest speakers will include Elon Musk, Charlie Kirk and Megyn Kelly, among others.

“I’m here for 47. We made it, we worked really hard to get here. The people put a mandate. So, I’m just so proud and I just wanna see Trump and make it official,” one woman told Fox News, showing the reporter her first term Trump tattoo.

Trump will cap off a day full of pre-inaugural festivities with a candlelit dinner at 8:30 p.m.

Trump told Americans in his Jan. 20, 2021 farewell address, “We will be back in some form,” and, “We will see you soon.”

“Soon” has finally arrived, as Trump will be inaugurated Monday at 12 p.m. The president-elect will take the oath of office indoors at the Capitol Rotunda after deciding Friday that his swearing-in should not be held outside due to an “arctic blast” overcoming D.C.

“I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Not So Quick: House Committee Revives Criminal Referral for Joe Biden’s Brother

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com