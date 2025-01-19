Quantcast
Not So Quick: House Committee Revives Criminal Referral for Joe Biden’s Brother

'No one should be above the law, regardless of his last name...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
James Biden, the brother of President Joe Biden, steps out of a private interview with House Republicans during a break at Thomas P. O'Neill House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has urged the incoming attorney general to hold James Biden, President Joe Biden’s brother, accountable for his alleged role in the Biden family’s “influence peddling schemes.” 

In a letter on Thursday, Comer asked Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the DOJ, to act on criminal referrals accusing James Biden of “lying to Congress” about Biden’s “involvement” in the schemes that enriched their family. 

Comer said that while Hunter Biden has been pardoned for his offenses related to the schemes, James Biden was a key participant in selling access to the now-president for large sums of money. 

In June 2024, Comer submitted criminal referrals to the DOJ recommending charges against both Hunter and James. For instance, James previously told lawmakers that Biden never met with Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of James and Hunter. However, Bobulinski later came forward with evidence proving he met with Biden on May 2, 2017.

Comer added in the letter, “Though President Biden’s saccharine (and wholly ironic) rantings of political persecution and weaponized prosecution of Hunter Biden are specious, they are inapplicable to the non-prosecution of his brother, James Biden, who has lied to the United States Congress and has faced no accountability to date.” 

He continued, “I write to encourage the Department under your leadership to hold James Biden accountable for lying to Congress to protect his brother, the soon-to-be-former President Biden. No one should be above the law, regardless of his last name.”

Last year, Biden issued the broadest presidential pardon in history to Hunter, exonerating him for potential offenses committed in more than 11 years. Notably, Biden is the only president in U.S. history to use his office to shield his son from accountability in two criminal proceedings initiated by his own DOJ.  

Central to the pardon is the facts that Biden received millions of dollars in exchange for offering access to his father, who served as a U.S. senator and later as vice president in the Obama administration. 

Biden initially claimed ignorance of these schemes, affirming he never discussed business matters with his son. However, evidence from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop revealed that Biden met with several of Hunter’s business associates. 

Hunter himself admitted that 10 percent of the received payments would go to the “Big Guy,” later identified as Biden himself.  

Biden later claimed that his son’s actions did not constitute criminal offenses. Yet, his own DOJ refuted this narrative by pursuing criminal charges against Hunter. 

Biden also insisted he trusted the judicial system and maintained his son’s innocence. Despite this, the president used his authority to erase these offenses, conveniently issuing a pardon after the 2024 presidential election. 

