Quantcast
Sunday, January 19, 2025

TikTok Goes Dark in US, Pins Hopes on Trump for Revival

‘We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned! …’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) TikTok went dark in the U.S. early Sunday, and the popular social media app pinned its hopes for revival on President-elect Donald Trump.

An error message saying, “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now,” appeared before users who attempted to access the unavailable app on their devices, which was removed from the App Store for download. TikTok blamed the Biden administration’s law that imposed a Jan. 19 deadline on its Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell to an American owner.

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!” TikTok’s message to users, many of which are young Americans, read.

After the app was banned, Trump posted a two-word response on Truth Social: “SAVE TIKTOK!”

Flamboyant TikTok influencer James Charles, who boasted 38 million TikTok followers, flipped out when the social media app went down. After saying he does not know what to do, Charles expressed what many TikTok addicts must feel: unexpected support for Trump’s next move.

“Now I’m rooting for Trump? Ew! God,” he squealed. “Make America f**king great again, I guess.”

Americans lost access to other popular apps owned by ByteDance, including CapCut, Lemon8 and Gauth.

Trump reportedly told NBC News’s Kristen Welker Saturday morning that he will “most likely” give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a potential ban in the U.S. after he takes office on Monday. However, the president-elect made clear that an official decision has not yet been made.

Trump later issued a statement on Sunday declaring his intent to sign an executive order on Monday to extend TikTok’s deadline because “Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations.”

The president-elect added, “I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to [stay] up.”

The outgoing Democrat White House called the TikTok ban a “stunt” on Saturday despite President Joe Biden being the one to sign the U.S. ban into law.

“We have seen the most recent statement from TikTok. It is a stunt, and we see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump Administration takes office on Monday,” outgoing press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote in a statement.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld Biden’s law in a ruling on Friday, holding that the risk to national security posed by its ties to China superseded free speech concerns for the app’s 170 million users in the U.S. Because no sale occurred before the deadline, the U.S. banned TikTok on Sunday.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, who will attend Trump’s inauguration, thanked Trump on Friday for working to keep TikTok available in the U.S.

“We are grateful and pleased to have the support of a president who truly understands our platform — one who has used TikTok to express his own thoughts and perspectives, connecting with the world and generating more than 60 billion views of his content in the process,” the TikTok CEO said.

On Saturday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced he joined TikTok, explaining his decision by writing on X, “I don’t like being told what to do. I don’t like being told what I can think or say.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Sunday that she opposes the TikTok ban “because it’s a violation of American’s free speech.” She drew attention to TikTok’s shoutout of Trump in its error message.

Billionaire Elon Musk, the head of the incoming Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), teased that he would revive popular video-sharing platform Vine, which permanently shut down three days before Trump took office in Jan. 2017.

“We’re looking into it,” Musk said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DADDY’S HOME: Trump Returns to D.C. for Second Term as President
Next article
Taylor Swift Takes Caitlin Clark Under Her Woke Wing at Chief’s Game

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com