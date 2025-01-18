Return of the Pussy Hat: Leftist Protesters March on DC Before Trump Inauguration

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Two days before President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration, leftist protesters donned their pink pussy hats and marched on Washington, D.C.

I wonder just how many of these people were paid handsomely to be in DC to PROTEST PRESIDENT TRUMP by either a Soros or UN funded NGO?

We need to get to the bottom of these NGOs STAT and BAN THEM ALL! pic.twitter.com/3Chd8KL82t — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) January 18, 2025

The protesters, most of which were women, paraded Saturday in a “People’s March” — previously called the “Women’s March.” They showed up in much smaller numbers than the 500,000-person demonstration ahead of Trump’s 2017 swearing-in, Reuters and NBC News noted.

Chants of “We will not go back!” erupted among slow-walking, listless leftists, footage posted on social media shows. Pops of color from their vibrant pink hats appeared to be the greatest sign of life among those who marched the streets.

THEY’RE BACK!!! Thousands of childless women and they/thems have arrived in Washington D.C. to protest Donald Trump!! They were seen chanting, “We will not go back." NEWSFLASH! Donald Trump will be sworn in as our next President in two days! pic.twitter.com/DOyOvL09wZ — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) January 18, 2025

Thousands are marching in the streets of downtown DC to protest Donald Trump. TOO BAD DONALD TRUMP WILL STILL BE PRESIDENT IN THREE DAYS… pic.twitter.com/AKJCNUQcIJ — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 18, 2025

Some signs read, “Equal rights for all,” while others touched on topics like climate change and defense of democracy, according to video shared on X. One man hauled around a bright yellow poster claiming Trump, whose mugshot was included, does not belong in the White House.

“Hey hey. Ho ho. Donald Trump has got to go,” the protesters repeated before switching it up to drone out, “Hey hey. Ho ho. Elon Musk has got to go.”

Police cars with sirens on patrolled the area as hundreds of protesters made their way from parks to the Lincoln Memorial, Reuters reported. Social media users suspected a Democrat non-government organization (NGO) could have funded the anti-Trump demonstration.

Crowd gathers near the Lincoln Memorial to protest Donald Trump. This group is *significantly* smaller than what we saw in 2017 at Trump’s first inauguration. pic.twitter.com/lwDVxX1YW0 — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) January 18, 2025

Thousands of demonstrators begin to march through the streets of Washington, D.C. to protest the policies of President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Party. https://t.co/zVaxP7r7zk pic.twitter.com/1akoiKG8f8 — Voice of America (@VOANews) January 18, 2025

Several leftist activist groups orchestrated the “People’s March” including Planned Parenthood, the National Women’s Law Center, Abortion Access Now and the Women’s March, according to FOX 5 DC.

“It’s really healing to be here with all of you today in solidarity and togetherness, in the face of what’s going to be some really horrible extremism,” Mini Timmaraju, the leader of leftist organization Reproductive Freedom for All, told protesters as their festivities began.

The event was rebranded as the “People’s March” to account for the Democrat Party’s embrace of transgender ideology — they could never bring themselves to use the words “Women’s March” today.

Vendors profited from the protest by selling buttons that said “#MeToo” and “Love trumps hate,” according to Reuters. They also sold “People’s March” flags for $10.

Trump’s inauguration is set to take place indoors on Monday starting at 12 p.m.

