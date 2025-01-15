Quantcast
Tuesday, January 14, 2025

LA Times Owner Regrets Endorsing LA Mayor

'I think right now that's a mistake, and we admit that...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Los Angeles Times building / PHOTO: @VigilantFox via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USAThe Los Angeles Times owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, said in a Monday interview that the newspaper made a mistake when it endorsed Democratic Mayor Karen Bass in 2022, adding that the Times would “accept some blame.”

Soon-Shiong’s recent remarks came after Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., became infamous for letting Los Angeles and other parts of the state burn, leaving many people homeless. 

“At the L.A. Times, we endorsed Karen Bass. I think right now that’s a mistake, and we admit that,” Soon-Shiong said on the Morning Meeting podcast. “This fire has given us a wake-up call as a paper.”

Even though Bass previously voted for leftist legislation in Congress, lectured Americans about racism and indicated that she has a Trump Derangement Syndrome, the Times’ editorial board endorsed her, claiming she was the right person for “Angelenos [to] look to in a crisis, who can set the tone of the political discourse and should act as the moral compass for city policy.”

The leftist editors also stated that Bass was the “most experienced public official in the race” and an outsider willing to challenge the status quo.

“Los Angeles needs a leader who can bring Angelenos together and who has a holistic vision for a better city. Karen Bass is that person,” the Times wrote.

However, after realizing President-elect Donald Trump would win the 2024 election, the newspaper quickly changed its tune, primarily by refusing to endorse former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. That decision resulted in one of the leftist newspaper’s editors quitting her job.

After that, the Times fired the entire editorial board to “work towards making [the] paper and media fair and balanced so that all voices are heard.”

“Coming soon. A new Editorial Board. Trust in media is critical for a strong democracy,” Soon-Shiong wrote.

The newspaper also hired CNN’s Scott Jennings and decided not to write about Trump as much as its reporters used to do.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
WOAH: Nancy Mace Tells Jasmine Crockett to Settle Beef ‘Outside’
Next article
Starbucks Reverses Free Bathroom Policy

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com