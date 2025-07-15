Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Jamie Dimon Warns Trump on Federal Reserve Independence

Trump has repeatedly pushed Powell to lower interest rates, but the Fed has kept rates flat.

Posted by Headline USA Editor
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon appears before a House Committee on Financial Services Committee hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America's Largest Consumer Facing Banks" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon warned President Donald Trump on Tuesday about attacks against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, noting the importance of the Fed’s independence.

“Playing around with the Fed could have adverse consequences, the absolute opposite of what you might be hoping for,” Dimon said during an earnings call. “It is important that they be independent.”

Trump has repeatedly pushed Powell to lower interest rates, but the Fed has kept rates flat.

Trump has nicknamed the Fed Chairman “Too Late Powell” and said he’s not smart, among other insults and name-calling. The president has even suggested appointing himself chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Trump has called for aggressive cuts.

“Europe has had 10 cuts, we have had none,” Trump recently said. “We should be 2.5 points lower.”

Powell and the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets rates, have taken a wait-and-see approach on interest rates, partly due to concerns about how Trump’s tariffs will affect the U.S. economy and the Fed’s mission for stable prices and maximum employment.

Powell has repeatedly dodged questions about Trump’s criticism and said the Fed will follow the data.

The president has limited authority over the Federal Reserve, despite getting to nominate members.

The president nominates members to the seven-member Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Senate confirms nominees. Members serve 14-year terms with one term beginning every two years, on Feb. 1 of even-numbered years.

Trump nominated Powell as chair in 2017 and the U.S. Senate confirmed him in 2018. Former President Joe Biden reappointed Powell in 2022 to a second four-year term.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
ICE Arrests 1,361 Criminal Foreign Nationals in Houston Area in June
Next article
Silver’s Bull Market Has Officially Begun

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com