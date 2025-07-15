Leftist Who Infiltrated Patriot Front Seeks to Dismiss Doxxing Lawsuit

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A left-wing activist who infiltrated white nationalist group Patriot Front and doxxed some of its members in 2021 is now seeking to dismiss a lawsuit over the matter—arguing that his activities were legal and justified.

David Capito, who apparently changed his name to Vyacheslav Arkadyevich Arkhangelskiy in 2022, joined Patriot Front in July 2021 under the false name “Vincent Washington.” Later that hear, Capito allegedly worked with left-wing hackers to download a trove of internal Patriot Front communications, videos and other records. The data appeared on the left-wing site Unicorn Riot.

As a result of the public doxxing, some Patriot Front plaintiffs lost their jobs. Five members—Paul Gancarz, Daniel Turetchi, Colton Brown, James Johnson and his wife, Amelia Johnson—sued Capito in 2023. They accused Capito of violating the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act—which prohibits the unauthorized use of computers—as well as a variety of state laws.

For nearly the next two years, the Patriot Front members were unable to serve Capito with their lawsuit. They accused the leftist, who is allegedly a member of the Antifa-affiliated Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club, of going underground in an attempt to avoid legal accountability.

“Mr. Capito has concealed himself within the state with an intent to avoid service … Mr. Capito has a pattern of using false identities and aliases such as ‘Nick Vasiliy’ and ‘Vincent Washington’ and also frequently changes his name to avoid recognition and discovery of his whereabouts,” the Patriot Front members’ lawyers said last September.

At one point, the Patriot Front even reported Capito to the FBI, according to the New Yorker.

“The exposed Patriot Front members were furious at Vincent [after he doxed the group]. To strike back, they appear to have enlisted an unlikely ally: the F.B.I.,” the New Yorker reported last August.

Finally, last month a judge allowed the lawsuit to move forward after the plaintiffs published numerous notices in the Seattle Times, which covers the region where Capito is believed to be.

It didn’t take long for Capito to lawyer up. He retained the services of the left-wing “Civil Liberties Defense Center,” which filed a motion to dismiss on June 27.

According to the motion to dismiss, it was in the “public interest” for Capito to infiltrate the Patriot Front—a mostly peaceful group that’s been involved in a few skirmishes, but never any terroristic activity.

“The membership of Patriot Front is newsworthy information of legitimate public interest, as evidenced by the frequent coverage of their membership and operations by major news outlets,” the motion states, adding: “Due to its familiarity with doxing, both as a target and as a catalyst thereof, any member in Patriot Front should have a reasonable expectation that the organization’s membership is under scrutiny.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.