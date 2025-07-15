Republicans Vote against Resolution to Disclose the ‘Epstein Files’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Trump administration continues to push against public calls to release all the government’s records on notorious sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—and apparently Republicans in Congress aren’t eager for disclosure, either.

While it may be a cynical plot to divide the GOP, Democrats have introduced three resolutions in the last 24 hours to encourage disclosure of Epstein records. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, reportedly introduced a nonbinding resolution on Monday that’s unlikely to make it to a vote, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., introduced a similar resolution that was voted down, and House Democrats unsuccessfully attempted to cast a procedural vote over the matter on Tuesday.

“I think most of us believe what’s appropriate will be released when it’s time for the President to release it,” Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-NC, said when she cast her “no” vote on Monday.

There it is. Republicans just BLOCKED the release of the Epstein Files. pic.twitter.com/8Coed3se16 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 15, 2025

The congressional votes come as President Donald Trump continues to try to quash public interest over the Epstein files. On Tuesday, he claimed that “these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by Biden.”

Numerous polls show the approval ratings for the Trump administration is plummeting as the stonewalling continues.

TRUMP on Jeffrey Epstein: "These files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by Biden." pic.twitter.com/LlgFw4zsfd — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 15, 2025

Because of Epstein’s extensive fraternization with high-profile politicians and celebrities such as Bill Clinton, former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, Prince Andrew and Bill Gates and many more, some claim that Epstein’s mysterious August 2019 death in prison was actually a hit job to silence him. Proponents of that theory include Maxwell, who’s serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.

“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked, and I wondered, ‘How did this happen?’ Because I was sure he was going to appeal, and I was sure he was covered by the non-prosecution agreement,” Maxwell told British reporter Jeremy Kyle of TalkTV in 2023.

The non-prosecution agreement referenced by Maxwell was a sweetheart deal Epstein signed with the Department of Justice in 2008, in which he pleaded guilty to a state charge of procuring for prostitution a girl below the age of 18. Epstein was housed in a private wing of the Palm Beach County Stockade, and was reportedly allowed to leave the jail on “work release” for up to 12 hours a day.

After the Miami Herald published an expose on Epstein and his non-prosecution agreement in late 2018, Epstein was arrested again on July 6, 2019, on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.