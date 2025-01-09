‘Grow a Pair’: Gavin Newsom Under Fire for Throwing the Towel as California Burns

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was under fire Wednesday after he said victims of his state’s wildfires who ran out of water should “figure that out” on their own.

“Nanny state” Newsom, a proponent of big government solutions, enraged Americans when he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “Local folks are gonna figure that out,” when asked about fire hydrants depleted of water.

Incoming Trump administration Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted Newsom’s “reprehensible response.” She wrote on social media, “Newsom is to blame and he knows it,” adding that the “nervous” Democrat should resign.

This is a reprehensible response. Gavin Newsom is to blame and he knows it. Look at how nervous he becomes when asked this simple question. He must resign. https://t.co/F91ds8fzUd — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) January 9, 2025

Other X users called Newsom an “astounding asshole” for passing the burden of Los Angeles fires to local officials, including a mayor who jetted off to Africa after receiving fire warnings earlier in the week and a lesbian fire chief who prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion hires over fighting fires.

“I think they have figured out it’s time for new leadership,” one social media user wrote.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass appeared to freeze as reporters pelted her with questions Wednesday in video Headline USA could not independently confirm the authenticity of.

LA Mayor Karen Bass refuses to answer and freezes when a reporter asks her if she regrets cutting the Fire Department’s budget by nearly $20 million and being in Africa during a devastating wildfire pic.twitter.com/BlLUri98zR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 8, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump torched Newsom’s leftist policies from the U.S. Capitol following a meeting with GOP senators.

Earlier Wednesday, he made multiple posts on Truth Social about Newsom’s “disaster,” blaming environmental policies that prioritize the smelt, a small fish, over the lives of human beings.

The California governor appeared to be on the verge of tears as he responded to Trump’s comments from his burning state.

Newsom, who said he could not respond to Trump’s so-called “attack,” was told to “grow a pair” and fix his state as the pitiful news clip circulated social media.

Gavin Newsom is on the verge of tears because Trump blamed him for the California fires.

He can't handle well deserved criticism. Oh boo hoo. Grow a pair, and fix your damn state. pic.twitter.com/7HFnWWf93U — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 9, 2025

What does Gavin Newsom do as his state burns…? He puts his hands in his back pockets and plans on how to blame it on climate change. Make no mistake about it, Gavin will use this travesty to further siphon money out of Californians.pic.twitter.com/2Ny8aeb4Ix — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 8, 2025

LA Mayor Karen Bass and CA Gov. Gavin Newsom orchestrate a photo op in the ruins of Los Angeles that they’re mostly responsible for creating. This appearance is extremely transparent, staged, and offensive.pic.twitter.com/vR4hyAVpty — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 8, 2025

Political commentator Gunther Eaglemann predicted Newsom would “use this travesty to further siphon money out of Californians.”

He mentioned the Democrat posing for photos, which X influencer Paul A. Szypula called “extremely transparent, staged, and offensive.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.