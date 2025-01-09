Quantcast
Thursday, January 9, 2025

‘Grow a Pair’: Gavin Newsom Under Fire for Throwing the Towel as California Burns

'I think they have figured out it’s time for new leadership...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was under fire Wednesday after he said victims of his state’s wildfires who ran out of water should “figure that out” on their own.

“Nanny state” Newsom, a proponent of big government solutions, enraged Americans when he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “Local folks are gonna figure that out,” when asked about fire hydrants depleted of water.

Incoming Trump administration Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted Newsom’s “reprehensible response.” She wrote on social media, “Newsom is to blame and he knows it,” adding that the “nervous” Democrat should resign.

Other X users called Newsom an “astounding asshole” for passing the burden of Los Angeles fires to local officials, including a mayor who jetted off to Africa after receiving fire warnings earlier in the week and a lesbian fire chief who prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion hires over fighting fires.

“I think they have figured out it’s time for new leadership,” one social media user wrote.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass appeared to freeze as reporters pelted her with questions Wednesday in video Headline USA could not independently confirm the authenticity of.

President-elect Donald Trump torched Newsom’s leftist policies from the U.S. Capitol following a meeting with GOP senators.

Earlier Wednesday, he made multiple posts on Truth Social about Newsom’s “disaster,” blaming environmental policies that prioritize the smelt, a small fish, over the lives of human beings.

The California governor appeared to be on the verge of tears as he responded to Trump’s comments from his burning state.

Newsom, who said he could not respond to Trump’s so-called “attack,” was told to “grow a pair” and fix his state as the pitiful news clip circulated social media.

Political commentator Gunther Eaglemann predicted Newsom would “use this travesty to further siphon money out of Californians.”

He mentioned the Democrat posing for photos, which X influencer Paul A. Szypula called “extremely transparent, staged, and offensive.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Arson Suspicions, Conspiracy Theories Grow as Newsom–Bass Fires Destroy Hollywood
Next article
Trump’s Inauguration Sold out of VIP Tickets; Not Even Ultra Rich Donors Can Get Access

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com