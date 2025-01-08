Quantcast
Wednesday, January 8, 2025

‘RESIGN!’: DEI Lesbian Lets California Burn as Los Angeles Mayor Jets Back from Africa

'If you're wondering, "Where is LA Mayor Karen Bass?" She has been in Ghana, so she's apparently on her way back...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
California fires
California fires / IMAGE: @afshineemrani via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, the first female and lesbian to lead the department, failed to stop California’s raging wildfires Wednesday as the city’s mayor jetted back from Africa.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass returned to the U.S. on Wednesday after ignoring meteorologists’ warnings of blaze-blowing winds to travel to Ghana on Tuesday for the African country’s presidential inauguration.

The fast-moving fires burned through multiple football fields worth of California neighborhoods, multiple outlets reported as more than 30,000 were put under evacuation in Los Angeles.

Photos and videos posted on social media show the “apocalyptic” state engulfed in the inferno.

Bass posted a blitz of updates to social media Tuesday night, writing on X that hundreds of firefighters were “working tirelessly” to contain the fires that caused several Californians to abandon their cars on roadways.

One video showed a bulldozer push empty cars out of the way as the Palisades Fire wrecked havoc.

Social media users blasted Bass for her negligence, including an appalled X user who commented on one of Bass’s updates, “RESIGN! WHY ARE YOU IN GHANA?!”

The wildfires hit home for several celebrities and high-profile businessmen, striking the Pacific Palisades where A-listers like Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Jennifer Lopez own property.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced their home was “burned to the ground,” according to Page Six.

Ben Affleck was also among the Hollywood stars forced to evacuate—TMZ reported he fled to ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s residence.

Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso likened California’s fires to a “third world country,” noting that no water would come out of fire hydrants.

He added in a jab at the city’s leftist government by saying, “If you’re wondering, ‘Where is LA Mayor Karen Bass?’ She has been in Ghana, so she’s apparently on her way back. That’s why we have not seen her.“

Actor James Woods blamed “liberal idiots” for the Los Angeles wildfires, torching Democrats’ climate change narrative.

“This fire is not from ‘climate change,’ you ignorant asshole. It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs,” Woods wrote on X.

Others took aim at diversity, equity and inclusion hire Crowley, who took the helm at the Los Angeles Fire Department in March 2022.

In a previous news interview, the proud LGBT woman said there are “never enough” diversity hires when explaining her priority to create a DEI culture at work.

“Another DEI disaster,” popular meme account and political X influencer @catturd2 wrote.

In New Orleans on New Years’ Day, an ISIS-inspired terrorist killed 14 in a vehicular attack. Americans were outraged as police chief Anne Kirkpatrick, an elderly woman who lost her job in Oakland, Ca. for diving over pedestrians, briefed the press.

Outrage hit a fever pitch when a black female FBI agent wearing a nose ring falsely said the massacre on Bourbon Street was not a terror attack.

Special agent Alethea Duncan, who many online slammed as an incompetent DEI employee, was reportedly left to brief the press as top FBI brass Lyonel Myrthil—like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass—was traveling abroad.

Myrthil was reportedly vacationing in Italy with his family as his DEI colleague haphazardly addressed the tragedy.

Hawaii suffered a similar tragedy to California’s wildfires in 2023 when its own wildfires devastated the community of Lahaina in Maui.

President Joe Biden faced backlash that August after her compared the blaze to a small kitchen fire in his home—and later for his administration’s lackluster disaster response.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
