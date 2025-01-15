Starbucks Reverses Free Bathroom Policy

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Wall Street Journal reported that Starbucks recently reversed its policy of providing free bathrooms, stating that only customers can now use them.

The newly updated “Coffeehouse Code of Conduct” stated, “Starbucks spaces are for use by our partners and customers — this includes our cafes, patios and restrooms,” and prohibits harassment, violence, outside alcohol, smoking, begging and threatening language inside its establishments,” adding that “water is also now reserved only for paying customers.”

The new policy also indicated that anyone “not following this code of conduct” would be asked “to leave the store.” Those who refuse to do that would be escorted out of Starbucks by law enforcement.

“There is a need to reset expectations for how our spaces should be used and who uses them,” Starbucks North America president Sara Trilling told store managers in a letter this week, according to Blaze Media.

Starbucks began allowing non-customers to use its bathrooms after an April 12, 2018, incident in Philadelphia where two men, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, were arrested after being accused of trespassing. Leftists quickly turned the situation into discrimination based on race since both Nelson and Robinson were black.

The Journal stated that the company told its employees that “any person who enters our spaces, including patios, cafes, and restrooms, regardless of whether they make a purchase, is considered a customer.”

After that, Starbucks employees in Seattle started talking about people “doing drugs in bathrooms” and frequently cleaning up drug paraphernalia and needle debris, as reported by the Post Millennial. The employees also said that homeless people “wander in off the streets and harass employees and customers.”

