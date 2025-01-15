Quantcast
Tuesday, January 14, 2025

WOAH: Nancy Mace Tells Jasmine Crockett to Settle Beef ‘Outside’

'And if I wanted a physical fight, you’d know it...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., took the gloves off Tuesday during a heated exchange with Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, about transgender issues, particularly the use of women’s bathrooms by biologically male individuals. 

The fiery confrontation took place during a live-streamed House Oversight Committee meeting, where both lawmakers shouted at each other. At one point, Mace offered to settle the dispute “outside.” 

At the center of the tension was Mace’s demands that Congress protect women by banning transgender individuals from women’s sports and from using women-only facilities. In response, Crockett appeared to attack Mace’s words. 

“I can see that somebody’s campaign coffers really are struggling right now. So, she’s going to keep saying ‘trans, trans, trans’ so that people will feel threatened,” Crockett claimed. 

Mace, clearly offended, believed Crockett had referred to her as a “child,” a term used by urban communities to express dismissal.  

“Child? Do not call me a child. I am no child. Don’t even start. I am a grown woman. I am 47 years old. … You will not do that. I am not a child. If you want to take it outside, if you want,” Mace shot back. 

As the back-and-forth escalated, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., intervened to restore order. Meanwhile, Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., called for Mace’s words to be stricken from the congressional record. 

“I believe it’s against the rules to incite violence against another member of Congress,” Frost argued, prompting Comer to suspend the meeting temporarily. 

When the meeting resumed, Comer suggested Mace’s comments could have been interpreted as an invitation for coffee and ruled that her remarks were permissible. 

“I threatened no violence—none,” Mace clarified. “You’re making sh*t go as you go along. You might want to figure this one out.” 

The fiery exchange quickly went viral on social media, drawing reactions from both Mace and Crockett on X. 

“Chile…” Crockett wrote. 

Mace shared the exchange, writing, “I’m no child. And if I wanted a physical fight, you’d know it. That’s not what this was.”  

Mace added, “I won’t be bullied by someone who wants to take away women’s rights while lecturing about civil rights. I won’t be bullied by someone who thinks being scared of rape is a ‘fantasy.’” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
