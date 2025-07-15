Space Force Conducts Largest Ever ‘Orbital Warfare’ Drills

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) The newest branch of the US military, the Space Force, is conducting its largest war games to date.

Dubbed Resolute Space 25, the drills will involve 700 members of the Space Force stationed across the globe. The exercise will be integrated with the US Air Force’s Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) drill.

A statement from the Space Force explains, “The intent of this Space Force-led exercise is to incorporate, at scale, space-based and space-enabled capabilities to include, but not limited to, space electromagnetic warfare, space domain awareness, orbital warfare, and navigational warfare.”

A high-ranking “guardian” – the Space Force’s pretentious equivalent of “airman” or “marine” – said the drills were intended to establish the branch’s readiness to wage war in space. “Resolute Space sends a clear message: Guardians are prepared to fight and win in space shoulder to shoulder with our joint and allied partners,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman. “By training at this unprecedented scale, we’re sharpening warfighter instincts, strengthening combat credibility, and proving our commitment to deliver peace through strength in the face of any challenge.”

The Space Force has seen rapid budget spikes since it was established in 2019. The “Big Beautiful Bill” that was recently signed into law by President Donald Trump further ramped up the Space Force’s funding to $40 billion, a 30% increase.

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.