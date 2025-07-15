Headline Rewind: Our Biggest Scoops from the Week July 7-13

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Watch our video breakdown of our best stories from last week, and find the time stamps and links below:

0:20: SCOOP: DOJ Charges 2 People for Helping Ryan Routh’s Alleged Trump Assassination Plot

4:05: A U.S. Senator Referred an Epstein Client to the DOJ; You’ll Never Guess What Happened Next

6:30: ADL Condemns Pro-White ‘Return to the Land’ Project in Arkansas

9:20: County Jail Confirms that Democrat Officials Were Jailed for Ballot-Harvesting Scheme

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.