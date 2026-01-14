Bud Light Fallout Continues As Anheuser-Busch Shuts Iconic Brewery

(Mark E. Johnson, Contributor) – Less than three years after an image of crossdressing influencer Dylan Mulvany on a can of Bud Light caused a major blowback against America’s favorite beer brand, Anheuser-Busch’s legendary plant in Merrimack, New Hampshire has produced its last bottle of Bud.

The international beverage giant previously announced that it would close this plant, formerly a home and training facility for the famed Budweiser Clydesdales, as well as one in Fairfield, CA, early this year.

A-B is also selling its Newark, NJ brewery after 75 years of operations to Goodman Group, which plans industrial and logistics redevelopment. Production from the three facilities will shift to other US-based plants.

“This is truly the end of an era for Merrimack and the State of New Hampshire,” wrote the Seacoast Current as the iconic brewery sent its last case of Budweiser down the conveyor line, marking the end of a 54-year run of bottling America’s best-selling suds.

About 125 New Hampshire brewery employees will be given relocation or severance options, including relocation stipends and skills training for a new location. A company spokesperson said about 475 full-time workers across all three facilities will be impacted.

CNN reported in 2024 that the world’s largest brewer may have lost as much as $1.4 billion in sales because of the backlash to its promotion featuring female impersonator Mulvaney.

Mulvaney is a biological man who likes to pretend he is a woman, and likes it even better when the mainstream media plays along with his ruse and calls him by his preferred pronouns, she/her.

Not only did social conservatives and people of faith abandon the A-B brand in disgust after the failed attempt at promoting woke tranny culture, “regular Joes” simply did not want to be reminded of a pervert taking a bubble bath each time they popped open a cold one.

“I was a Bud Light guy seven days a week,” one former aficionado from the Merrimack area told HEADLINE USA. “I walked in the door of my neighborhood dive and Jimmy would already have my frosty mug on the bar by the time I bellied up. But after they put that fru*t on their can, I switched permanent to Sam Boston – actually an upgrade anyway.”

Sam Boston is short for Sam Adams Boston Lager, which is brewed by the Boston Beer Co. – not in Boston [except for a small demonstration brewery] but in the former Stroh’s brewery near Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Mulvaney for his part doesn’t realize that he isn’t famous anymore, and no one really wants to hear from him. In March 2025, the shameless publicity hound attempted to regain some of his former traction by posting a video touting his support for International Women’s Day.

As the video spread online, many accused Mulvaney of simply pretending to be a woman to get attention, which essentially describes everyone who calls themselves “transgender” –

‘This POS with a penis, Dylan Mulvaney, had the audacity to celebrate International Women’s Day by promoting HIS new book about how to be a girl,’ one X user wrote.

‘How in the f**k would he know?’ she asked, rhetorically. ‘These people are mentally insane.’

The New Hampshire brewery was widely considered a cool place to visit even if you weren’t old enough to drink, featuring the Clydesdales’ barn, acres of manicured grounds, and beer garden where visitors could sample the wares.

Mark E. Johnson is in his 50th year as a writer for national news and opinion publishers including Headline Health, Mayo Clinic Press, Prevention, The Conservative Caucus, and many more.