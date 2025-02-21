Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Brags about Cruise w/ 5,000 Gay Men

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney bragged about being one of “three women total” on a gay cruise, according to a recent interview with The New York Times.

Mulvaney was set to perform musical comedy for cruise ship goers and was accompanied by background dancers for the event.

While on the cruise, Mulvaney posted many videos and images to social media.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram after they received the call to join the ship.

“The call was an offer to headline a gay cruise to the Bahamas,” Mulvaney frantically said in the video. The cruise was described as the “biggest gay cruise that exists.”

The influencer spoke with the Times to promote the upcoming memoir Paper Doll: Notes From a Late Bloomer.

The former actor was thrown into controversy when Bud Light sent Mulvaney a few Bud Light cans featuring the influencer’s face, which quickly sparked backlash.

The move saw the company lose over $1 billion in sales as customers started to and still do boycott the product. In addition, Bud Light lost its previously held No. 1 spot with being the most popular beer.

While Mulvaney did not comment on the Bud Light fiasco, the Times included an excerpt from the memoir. Mulvaney claimed they love beer and enjoy telling people about it.

Mulvaney said “it seems so contradictory to my overall aesthetic and I love to surprise people.”

The frequent social media poster claimed they want privacy, causing the writer of the article to point out the irony.