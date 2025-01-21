Quantcast
DEI Bishop Pushes Woke Politics on Trump, Vance at Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer

'What a disgrace...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Woke "bishop" lectures Trump and Vance / PHOTO: @gatewaypundit via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The female who claims to be a “bishop” in the Episcopal Church recently lectured President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance on how they need to have mercy on “LGBT children” and illegal aliens who are currently scared for their lives because he was elected.

On Tuesday, Trump, his family, Vance, and his wife, Usha Vance, attended the Episcopal Church in Washington D.C., where Mariann Edgar Budde chastised Trump, calling him to be more politically on the left because “LGBT children” and illegals are now afraid of the fact that he is a president right now.

“I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives… and the people, the people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings who labor and poultry farms and meat packing plants who wash the dishes,” she said.

Conservatives were not very glad about what happened, criticizing Budde and saying that “this was a total setup.”

“It even seems Trump rolled his eyes after the ‘bishop’ started lecturing him on transgender children and illegals. What a disgrace,” conservative journalist Nick Sortor wrote.

Newsmax host Todd Starnes also stated that “the National Cathedral has fallen into the hands of LGBT activists.”

“National Cathedral has become a sanctuary of Satan,” he wrote.

Hosts of the Daily Wire also criticized the “bishop,” with Matt Walsh pointing out that taking one look at “this witch” would be enough to know everything about her, “even before she starts talking.”

“It’s no wonder that a woman who would mistake herself for a bishop might also confuse a foreign national for an American citizen or even a little boy for a little girl,” another host at the network, Michael Knowles, wrote.

Editor Emeritus of the Daily Wire Ben Shapiro also pointed out that the Left transforming Christian churches into Marxist indoctrination centers was the “single most dangerous change over the course of the last half-century.”

“Left-wing radicalism wearing around the flesh mask of Biblical values. Reverse it. Now,” he wrote.

Some people pointed out the irony of the “woke mob that always campaigns to keep church and government separate” while “discarding Christian values [and] bringing politics into the church,” Catholic Fr. Calvin Robinson stated that the Episcopal Church is not actually a Christian church in the first place.

“Why are people surprised by this hard-left political activist priestess?! Washington National Cathedral is not a church. The Episcopal Church is apostate. They celebrate sacramental sodomy with openly practicing homosexual bishops. They are anti-Christ,” he wrote.

