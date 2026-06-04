RFK Jr.’s Daughter-in-Law is Tied to the CIA Gold Scandal

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) New details are pouring out about the former senior CIA official who was caught last month with some $40 million in gold bars that he had obtained from the government for unspecified “work-related expenses.”

The Wall Street Journal published an article on Wednesday tying HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, to the scandal, which led to the arrest of former senior CIA official David Rush last month.

Fox Kennedy, a former CIA officer, reportedly resigned from her role as a deputy director of national intelligence around the time of Rush’s arrest. In an interview with the Journal published Tuesday, Fox Kennedy said she resigned in part because she was frustrated with the lack of oversight of the intelligence community’s use of taxpayer funds—including gold bullion.

“Until there’s functional oversight of the IC’s ample and unsupervised movement of money and gold, we are stuck living in something less than the constitutional republic our founders designed,” she reportedly said.

The CIA reportedly rejected Fox Kennedy’s allegations, calling them “totally false.”

Meanwhile, NBC News reported Wednesday that Rush had worked in a highly classified nuclear submarine plan for the Pentagon. Rush was reportedly “handpicked” for the job by Stephen A. Feinberg, who is now the deputy secretary of defense.

Rush was picked for the highly sensitive assignment despite the fact that he lied numerous times on his applications to get into the CIA, according to court records from his arrest last month. For instance, Rush allegedly said in an application to enter the “senior executive service” level ranks that he was the “director of test” for a joint Army/Navy weapons test organization. However, his military records showed that he separated from the Navy in 2015.

Rush’s phony resume reportedly sparked an FBI investigation. As its investigation progressed, the FBI allegedly found that Rush made several requests to the government to obtain a “significant quantity” of foreign currency, as well as tens of millions of dollars in gold bars, for “work-related expenses” from last November to March.

“During the search, FBI agents seized approximately 303 gold bars, each of which weighs approximately one kilogram,” court records say. “Based on the current price of gold, the estimated value of the gold exceeds $40 million.”

The Pentagon has denied NBC’s report about Feinberg handpicking Rush for the nuclear sub assignment. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell reportedly called the allegations “completely false and embellished.”

Rush is scheduled to have a detention hearing Friday at 10 a.m. Part of the hearing will be held in secret.

The ex-CIA official caught w/ $40 million in gold bars is having a detention hearing tomorrow, part of which will be held in secret due to the Top Secret info being discussed. https://t.co/Hl3qlH6VMq pic.twitter.com/PEfTApEoDW — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) June 4, 2026

“The first portion would occur in a closed Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) or in a similarly appropriate secured space and be limited to discussions regarding classified information,” the Justice Department disclosed in a request for the secret hearing, which a judge granted.

“The second portion would occur in open court and involve discussion of any remaining, unclassified information.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.