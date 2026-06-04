Thursday, June 4, 2026

BREAKING: John Bolton to Strike Plea Deal to Avoid Prison

Under the agreement, Bolton would also face a $2.25 million fine...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
John Bolton
Former national security adviser John Bolton / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAFormer Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of retaining classified information under a deal with the Justice Department that could allow him to avoid prison time, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The deal would resolve a criminal case filed in October that charged Bolton with 18 counts of either retaining or disseminating classified information, including diary-like notes from his time in government that officials say he shared with his family members as he was preparing a memoir about his time in office.

Under the agreement, Bolton would also face a $2.25 million fine, said the person, who insisted on anonymity to discuss a deal that had not been made public. Any prison sentence would be capped at five years, but the agreement allows for him to avoid time behind bars, though the punishment will ultimately be up to a judge.

An FBI investigation into Bolton burst into public view in August when federal agents served warrants at his Maryland home and office.

He is a a longtime fixture in Republican foreign policy circles who became known for his hawkish views on American power. Bolton served for more than a year in Donald Trump’s first administration before being fired in 2019 and publishing a critical book about the president.

The administration fought unsuccessfully to block the publication of “The Room Where it Happened” on the grounds that the book risked disclosing classified information. The plea deal that Bolton will enter covers the notes he shared with relatives as opposed to information in the book.

A rearraignment, which typically signals a plea agreement, is scheduled for June 26 in federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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