Monday, September 8, 2025

Boston Facing Mass Deportations under ‘Operation Patriot 2.0’

'Others are in the country illegally but are not a criminal target, but guess what? They’re coming too...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Tom Homan
Tom Homan / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(, The Center Square) Noncitizens in Massachusetts with prior arrests face escalating deportations under the Trump administration’s Operation Patriot 2.0.

Modeled after its first round of mass roundups earlier this summer – particularly in sanctuary cities like Boston, New York and Los Angeles – Border Czar Tom Homan doubled down on his efforts to reduce migrant populations in blue states.

Homan said during an address for the State Freedom Caucus Foundation, that 70% of ICE arrests have been of migrants with violent criminal histories, while the rest are national security threats, and to a smaller degree, people who have broken immigration laws without any other crimes committed – technically.

“Where do we arrest most noncriminal nontargets? In sanctuary cities,” Homan told the crowd. “And why is that? Because they won’t give us the bad guy in the jail. They release them back into the community, which means now we have to go the community and find that person.

“And when we find them, many times they are with others. Others are in the country illegally but are not a criminal target, but guess what? They’re coming too.”

Last month, Boston’s liberal immigration policy landed it on the federal government’s updated list of sanctuary jurisdictions.

The designation means the state “impedes enforcement of federal immigration laws.” It’s the only Massachusetts jurisdiction cited by the Department of Justice.

However, according to the Center for Immigration Studies, the Bay State is one of a dozen sanctuary states, alongside five of its Northeast neighbors: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The release says the executive order of second-term Republican President Donald Trump – Protecting American Communities from Criminal Aliens – requires the publishing of the list of state and local jurisdictions that obstruct enforcement of federal immigration law.

The same day Boston made the list, ICE announced the arrest of Manuel Umana Solorzano, an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, for possession of child pornography, indecent assault of a minor under 14, statutory rape of a child, among other charges.

He was apprehended in Milford, about 40 miles southwest of Boston.

Homan over the weekend pointed to the broader trend, noting the “contradiction,” he said.

“So sanctuary cities,” he said, “you think they are hurting us? Sanctuary cities are cities for criminals, first of all. All we want is access to the jail, where you lock people up in a jail cell. You locked them up, apparently as a public safety threat, in a jail cell. He’s in the country illegally, let us have them when you’re done with them.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
US Troops in Southern Somalia Come Under ‘Indirect Fire’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com