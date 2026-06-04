Thursday, June 4, 2026

Trump Denounces House Lawmakers as ‘Unpatriotic’ for Passing Resolution To End His War With Iran

The bill passed on Wednesday in a vote of 215 to 208, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support of the effort…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked House lawmakers as “unpatriotic” for passing a War Powers Resolution that would direct him to end the war with Iran, which he launched with Israel without congressional authorization, in violation of the US Constitution.

The bill passed on Wednesday in a vote of 215 to 208, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support of the effort. The resolution now heads to the Senate, where it has a chance of passing since the upper chamber advanced a similar War Powers Resolution last month. The bill is a concurrent resolution, meaning the president cannot veto it.

“Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Who would do such an unpatriotic thing,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story – They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!!” the president added.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), the only House Republican to support all four attempts to pass an Iran War Powers Resolution, responded to Trump in a post on X, writing, “Sir, we have Trump disappointment syndrome. When you said no new wars, we took it to heart, and a few of us meant it.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

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