MLB Changes Anheuser-Busch Name on Menus from ‘Domestic’ to ‘American’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Six Major League Baseball teams will label Anheuser-Busch “American” beer instead of “domestic.”

The move came after CEO Brendan Whitworth previously said he wanted the beer to be called “American” in February of this year.

“I don’t like the word ‘domestic,'” he began the lengthy address, according to Fox News Business.

“I’m asking the Anheuser-Busch team and our wholesalers to make the change. Change the bar menus, change the venue boards, change the signs, change their reports, change their jargon, and insist upon American. I hope other American brewers and wholesalers will join us,” Whitworth continued.

He added he always has a negative reaction when beer is referred to as domestic.

“Every time I see it, I have a negative reaction. I’ve thought about it a lot,” Whitworth wrote. “I’ve talked about it with people, now and again. Until now, I’ve never actually done anything about it.”

The St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds have all decided to make the change for Opening Day at its baseball stadiums.

Four additional teams will make the change at a later date.

Cardinals President Bill Dewitt III embraced the change in terminology.

“Fewer things go better together than baseball and beer, and for many fans, enjoying a beer with friends or family while watching a game is part of what makes baseball America’s Pastime,” he said.

Anheuser-Busch has tried to reestablished itself ever since the products were boycotted due to its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The company lost over $1 billion in sales as customers refused to buy its beer.

The beer company also decided to stop sponsoring St. Louis Pride Fest after over 30 years of supporting the LGBT event.