Saturday, December 14, 2024

Kamala Harris Accused of Drinking Again

'She’s not handling the loss well...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: Kamala Harris via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was recently accused of drinking again after she made one of her few recent appearances when she appeared to be drunk.

Trending Politics reported that the criticism and mockery started after a video of Harris emerged. She laughed and made jokes while appearing drunk at a Christmas party at her residence at the Naval Observatory on Wednesday.

“And I give you permission that if you are going to someone’s house who doesn’t know how to cook, bring your own dish! You know what I’m saying? You know what I’m saying? I’m all about no regrets!” she told the small crowd.

Conservatives on Twitter didn’t hesitate to mock Harris’s recent appearance.

“Looks like Kamala was enjoying the drinks at what appears to be a Christmas party in DC. She’s not handling the loss well,” @_johnnymaga wrote.

Author Juanita Broaddrick also responded to the recent clip by writing that Harris is “[sh**-faced] drunk.”

Others also pointed out that Harris is not funny, even though she was trying to be.

“She thinks she’s so funny, but she really comes off as so stale, sad and cringey. Kind of like meatloaf or fruitcake,” @RomeosWisdom wrote.

Headline USA previously reported on Harris’s alleged problems with alcohol. One of those moments happened during one of the rallies.

“The DNC is struggling to keep Kamala Harris sober. Addiction is real, and she’s got a long road ahead,” @amuse wrote.

Another time when people started claiming that Harris was drunk was when she exclaimed, “POPULAR, POPULAR, POPULAR!” during a speech in St. Louis, Mo.

While some questioned whether Harris had “lunch with [Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden] before this show,” others were shocked that she acted this way. 

“She can’t be serious, can she?” @ProudElephantUS wrote.

The Democratic Party also released a video of Harris addressing her voters after she lost the 2024 election to President-elect Donald Trump, in which she appeared drunk.

