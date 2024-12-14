Kamala Harris Accused of Drinking Again

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was recently accused of drinking again after she made one of her few recent appearances when she appeared to be drunk.

Trending Politics reported that the criticism and mockery started after a video of Harris emerged. She laughed and made jokes while appearing drunk at a Christmas party at her residence at the Naval Observatory on Wednesday.

“And I give you permission that if you are going to someone’s house who doesn’t know how to cook, bring your own dish! You know what I’m saying? You know what I’m saying? I’m all about no regrets!” she told the small crowd.

Conservatives on Twitter didn’t hesitate to mock Harris’s recent appearance.

“Looks like Kamala was enjoying the drinks at what appears to be a Christmas party in DC. She’s not handling the loss well,” @_johnnymaga wrote.

Looks like Kamala was enjoying the drinks at what appears to be a Christmas party in DC. She’s not handling the loss well… pic.twitter.com/M1Ozgnv387 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 12, 2024

Author Juanita Broaddrick also responded to the recent clip by writing that Harris is “[sh**-faced] drunk.”

Kamala is Sht faced drunk. pic.twitter.com/WesN0JFnOc — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 13, 2024

Others also pointed out that Harris is not funny, even though she was trying to be.

“She thinks she’s so funny, but she really comes off as so stale, sad and cringey. Kind of like meatloaf or fruitcake,” @RomeosWisdom wrote.

She thinks she’s so funny but she really comes off as so stale, sad and cringey. Kind of like meatloaf or fruitcake. — KingRomeo (@RomeosWisdom) December 12, 2024

Headline USA previously reported on Harris’s alleged problems with alcohol. One of those moments happened during one of the rallies.

“The DNC is struggling to keep Kamala Harris sober. Addiction is real, and she’s got a long road ahead,” @amuse wrote.

The DNC is struggling to keep Kamala Harris sober, addiction is real and she’s got a long road ahead. pic.twitter.com/cEjwHvNW7U — @amuse (@amuse) August 15, 2024

Another time when people started claiming that Harris was drunk was when she exclaimed, “POPULAR, POPULAR, POPULAR!” during a speech in St. Louis, Mo.

While some questioned whether Harris had “lunch with [Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden] before this show,” others were shocked that she acted this way.

Did she have lunch with Hunter before this show? — Mariana (@texanfederalist) October 6, 2023

“She can’t be serious, can she?” @ProudElephantUS wrote.

WATCH: Kamala Harris laughs hysterically after claiming Biden-Harris policies are "POPULAR, POPULAR, POPULAR!" She can’t be serious, can she? 😂🤦🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/8xiEwdnrhF — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) October 6, 2023

The Democratic Party also released a video of Harris addressing her voters after she lost the 2024 election to President-elect Donald Trump, in which she appeared drunk.