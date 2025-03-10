Quantcast
Dylan Mulvaney Blasted for International Women’s Day Post

'Dylan Mulvaney is a scam! He is not a woman. He does not want to be a woman...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney sparked backlash once again after posting to social media celebrating International Women’s Day on Saturday.

In the TikTok video, Mulvaney was seen on a book tour for Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer and had the overlay of “Happy international women’s day” on the video as the influencer posed for pictures with fans.

Today was one of my favorite days ever ever ever,” Mulvaney wrote. “Thank you to all who came to my book event.”

Social media users were quick to blast Mulvaney because of the post.

“Dylan Mulvaney is a scam! He is not a woman. He does not want to be a woman,” one user wrote. “He is a scam artist. He is making money off of mocking women.”

Others called out the hypocrisy of Mulvaney’s video.

“Imagine that, a man telling an entire room full of women what it’s like to be a ‘girl,'” one user wrote. “You can’t make this stuff up.”

“I don’t know what’s more insane, Mulvaney pretending to be a woman, or the women buying into this nonsense!” another added.

The founder of XX-XY Athletics Jennifer Sey criticized the move to post on International Women’s Day.

“It’s hard to fathom how bad this book is,” Sey wrote. “And the nerve to launch it on International Women’s Day and market it as a book celebrating a womanhood. It’s a man FFS!!”

The former actor was thrown into controversy when Bud Light sent Mulvaney a few Bud Light cans which sported the influencer’s face. Backlash quickly followed and the company lost over $1 billion in sales as customers boycotted the product.

