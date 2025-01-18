Quantcast
Saturday, January 18, 2025

Bill Maher Blasts California for Picking the ‘Best Lesbian’ Amid Raging Fires

‘Look me in the eye and tell me anyone could have done worse. We just got our a** kicked by fire, something Neanderthals fought to a tie…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Bill Maher
Bill Maher / IMAGE: Real Time with Bill Maher via YouTube

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Comedian Bill Maher blasted on Friday the Los Angeles Fire Department for picking the “best lesbian” to lead the department, which struggled to combat California’s wildfires as they burned through homes, some with empty fire hydrants.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, the first female and lesbian to head the department, faced blowback for being a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) hire who was unfit for the job. Crowley, hired in March 2022, proved her incompetence as she failed to contain California’s fire crisis.

“Look me in the eye and tell me anyone could have done worse. We just got our a** kicked by fire, something Neanderthals fought to a tie,” Maher said, sarcastically adding, “The good news is, our fire chief is a lesbian.”

Maher flashed an image of Crowley on screen, prompting howling laughter from his Real Time audience.

“Am I against a lesbian being chief? Of course not. Do I think a lesbian can do the job? Of course I do. And maybe she’s the best person for the job. Or maybe they really wanted a lesbian in that job, and she’s just the best lesbian for the job,” Maher speculated.

To highlight the danger of DEI hiring practices, Maher added, “with essential services, that’s not good enough.”

Crowley’s official bio reads as follows: “Chief Crowley leads a diverse department… Creating, supporting, and promoting a culture that values diversity, inclusion, and equity while striving to meet and exceed the expectations of the communities….”

“Well, you didn’t exceed my expectations, which was that the whole city wouldn’t burn down,” Maher remarked.

The liberal comedian found it “telling” that Crowley’s bio mentioned “diversity” twice before saying “while striving to meet and exceed expectations.”

“Now, can you do two things at once? Yes. But it matters where your head is,” he said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Did Barack Ditch Michelle Obama for Affair w/ Jennifer Aniston?
Next article
Return of the Pussy Hat: Leftist Protesters March on DC Before Trump Inauguration

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com