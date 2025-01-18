Bill Maher Blasts California for Picking the ‘Best Lesbian’ Amid Raging Fires

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Comedian Bill Maher blasted on Friday the Los Angeles Fire Department for picking the “best lesbian” to lead the department, which struggled to combat California’s wildfires as they burned through homes, some with empty fire hydrants.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, the first female and lesbian to head the department, faced blowback for being a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) hire who was unfit for the job. Crowley, hired in March 2022, proved her incompetence as she failed to contain California’s fire crisis.

“Look me in the eye and tell me anyone could have done worse. We just got our a** kicked by fire, something Neanderthals fought to a tie,” Maher said, sarcastically adding, “The good news is, our fire chief is a lesbian.”

Maher flashed an image of Crowley on screen, prompting howling laughter from his Real Time audience.

“Am I against a lesbian being chief? Of course not. Do I think a lesbian can do the job? Of course I do. And maybe she’s the best person for the job. Or maybe they really wanted a lesbian in that job, and she’s just the best lesbian for the job,” Maher speculated.

To highlight the danger of DEI hiring practices, Maher added, “with essential services, that’s not good enough.”

Crowley’s official bio reads as follows: “Chief Crowley leads a diverse department… Creating, supporting, and promoting a culture that values diversity, inclusion, and equity while striving to meet and exceed the expectations of the communities….”

“Well, you didn’t exceed my expectations, which was that the whole city wouldn’t burn down,” Maher remarked.

The liberal comedian found it “telling” that Crowley’s bio mentioned “diversity” twice before saying “while striving to meet and exceed expectations.”

“Now, can you do two things at once? Yes. But it matters where your head is,” he said.

