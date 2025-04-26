Friday, April 25, 2025

BREAKING: One of Jeffrey Epstein’s Most Prominent Victims Reportedly Kills Herself

'In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) pose and Ghislaine Maxwell
Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts (Giuffre) pose as Ghislaine Maxwell looks on in the background. / IMAGE: @Techno_Fog via Twitter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Virginia Giuffre, who was one of the most vocal survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, has died by suicide, according to NBC News.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia. She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” her family reportedly said Friday in a statement to NBC News.

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” the statement reportedly said. “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.”

Giuffre’s reported suicide comes just weeks after she claimed that she had four days to live. Giuffre, 41, who was living in Australia,  said on March 30 that she was recently hit by a bus.

“They’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,’ she said Sunday on Instagram, explaining that she’s gone into kidney failure, and that she wants to see her babies one more time before she dies.

However, Giuffre was released from the hospital days later, and was presumed to be on the upswing. Police reportedly described the bus crash as “minor,” even though Giuffre said the vehicle was driving faster than 50 mph when it hit her.

Giuffre, formerly Virginia Roberts, alleged that Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her, starting at 16 years old, for Epstein’s “pleasure, including lessons in Epstein’s preferences during oral sex.” Giuffre said she was trafficked to prominent figures such as Prince Andrew, attorney Alan Dershowitz, politician Bill Richardson, and others.

She settled a lawsuit with Maxwell in 2017 and Prince Andrew in 2022, while dropping her lawsuit against Dershowitz.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty of conspiring with Epstein in 2021. Epstein was reportedly found dead in his prison cell in August 2019—allegedly of suicide, though Maxwell recently said she doubts that.

Epstein’s lawyers have also contested the claim that he killed himself. Skeptics point to malfunctioning surveillance cameras, sleeping guards, and broken bones in Epstein’s neck as indications that his death was something other than suicide.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

