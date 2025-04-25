Friday, April 25, 2025

Trump Says He’s Keeping Assassination Investigation Secret: ‘It’s Very Personal’

'I’ll keep that to myself. It’s very personal...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Trump assassination attempt
Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is escorted offstage by secret service at a rally in Butler, Pa. / PHOTO: Evan Vucci, AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) President Donald Trump continues to give mixed messages about the investigation into the assassination attempts against him last July and September.

On Wednesday, Trump was asked about the probe into Thomas Matthew Crooks, the gunman who allegedly shot him in the ear last July at a campaign rally in Butler Pennsylvania. Crooks also allegedly shot and killed firefighter Corey Comperatore, and seriously wounded at least two others.

“Can you confirm the Butler investigation? Are you getting intelligence briefings?” a reporter asked Trump during a press scrum.

“I have. I’ll keep that to myself,” Trump said, before adding: “It’s very personal.”

Trump’s latest remarks about the assassination come days after he raised questions about whether Crooks acted alone—pointing to the three overseas chat apps he allegedly had.

“I don’t know what to believe. I really don’t … [Crooks’s] father’s got the ultimate law firm—a white shoe law firm from Pittsburgh. They have a lawyer who IBM would hire. Where did he get this person?” Trump said, referring to the fact that Crooks’s parents have hired the prestigious law firm Quinn Logue, which describes itself as trial attorneys who specialize in both criminal defense and civil suits, including wrongful death and personal injury.

“I’ll be honest: It has not been explained to me perfectly by the Secret Service or FBI,” Trump said.

Trump said he still needs a better explanation about Crooks—as well as Ryan Routh, who is accused of trying to kill him last September at his golf course in Florida—even if it’s a private briefing. Trump said at the time that he might make the results of that briefing public.

Last month, Trump gave yet another conflicting message about the assassination investigation—telling Newsmax  that he was recently briefed on last year’s attempts on his life, and that he believes the FBI’s story that his two would-be assassins acted alone.

“They don’t seem to think there was anything other than abnormal people,” he said, referring to Thomas Crooks and Ryan Routh. “I’ll assume that’s true.”

Meanwhile, members of Congress insist that they’re continuing to look into the matter on their end. Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., told conservative pundit Benny Johnson that he and Eli Crane, R-Ariz., recently had a meeting with three “special operators” from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which is purportedly conducting its own investigation.

“We are far from over in digging into this,” Crane said.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

